A coalition of nonpartisan, civic organizations will be hosting forums for the Democratic candidates campaigning for Essex County sheriff and district attorney.
Both forums will take place at 7 p.m. on Zoom, and will have Spanish translation.
The Essex County sheriff forum will be held Thursday, Aug. 11, with incumbent Kevin Coppinger and challenger Virginia Leigh.
The Eastern District district attorney forum will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18. The candidates are James O’Shea and Paul Tucker.
All candidates will appear on the Democratic primary ballot on Tuesday, Sept.6. A full list of polling places, early and absentee voting options, and poll hours are available on the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s website, www.sec.state.ma.us.
To register for the sheriffs’ forum, please visit tinyurl.com/EssexSheriffForum
To register for the DA forum, please visit tinyurl.com/EssexDAForum
The community partners hosting the event are the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts, Courageous Conversations Merrimack Valley, Essex County Community Organization, League of Women Voters Essex County Chapters, League of Women Voters of Massachusetts, Massachusetts Women of Color Coalition, NAACP Merrimack Valley Branch, NAACP North Shore Branch, and The Dream Network
Questions may be submitted ahead of the forum by sending an email to lwvessex@gmail.com.