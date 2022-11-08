U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton said Tuesday before the polls closed that democracy was at stake this midterm election.
The Libertarian candidate for Moulton's 6th Congressional District seat, Mark T. Tashjian of Georgetown, said Tuesday afternoon he wanted to give voters another option than candidates from the two major parties.
Moulton, a Salem Democrat, was locked in a three-way race Tuesday as he sought a fifth term against Republican Bob May, a Peabody entrepreneur and businessman who came in second in a five-way race for the Massachusetts House in 2020; and Tashjian, owner and CEO of Boston Polo Club of Georgetown.
Calls and an email were left with May seeking comment.
Moulton declined to make any prognostications for his race or any other, and stuck to the theme that democracy was at stake this election cycle.
“The most frightening thing is that this has become a referendum on democracy itself,” Mouton said, “because 70% of Republicans running for office across America believe the lie that the 2020 election was stolen. And if they can believe that lie, they could create new ones, and there is nothing that undermines our democracy more than taking away the fundamental principle that people vote in elections and we follow those results, otherwise we have a banana republic.”
“I think it’s a really important election,” Tashjian said, “and I think that we’ve seen a lot of dissatisfaction by people and it’s a great opportunity for us to get third parties like myself in office which was really one of the main reasons for me to run to give people the voice who don’t want to vote for a Republican or Democrat. They are dissatisfied with both parties and they want a viable alternative who has real solutions and fits with their ideals.”
Moulton sees this midterm cycle as different from 2018, when Democrats won back the House of Representatives, while Tashjian sees the economy driving people to seek change.
“All these claims of local voter fraud came up after 2020,” Moulton said. “They were manufactured by Donald Trump and his allies. It never existed before, so even in the 2018 midterms, which were … hard-fought races … we didn’t have to worry about the principles of our democracy. But we have to worry about that now.”
“I think this midterm, clearly the economy is worse and people are looking for a lot more change than they did in 2018,” Tashjian said. Four years ago, the economy was good and there were social issues people cared about, “but now we are in a totally different economic environment that is going on and people are really looking for solutions, and there is also a lot of really pressing social issues that have been tearing the country apart and people are looking for candidates who can bring people together and stop tearing them apart.”
Moulton said a lot of voters in Massachusetts are concerned about democracy, inflation, climate change, various threats around the world including from Russia and China, and immigration.
“There are a lot of issues that are on people’s minds and every one of them is an issue that we need to work together as Americans to solve,” Moulton said. “We are not going to solve these problems with just one party or the other. And it’s very hard to work together if one party doesn’t believe the facts.”
Tashjian said the top issue people want addressed was the economy.
“I heard quite a bit about immigration as well,” Tashjian said. He did not hear as much about social issues as much as about bread and butter ones.
Before the polls closed, Tashjian said the district leadership would likely remain the same as in past years. “Seth is a fairly moderate, pretty strong candidate.” He said Moulton had a good chance of winning again.
“I definitely think that I’m going to be making a noticeable in-road in this election,” Tashjian said. “There were a lot of people who said they would be voting for me that were just tired of voting for their party that they always voted for.” He predicted that third parties would be polling better than they have in the past. “They are tired of voting for the same kind of candidates every cycle.
When asked about the mood of the country, Tashjian said: “I think the mood of the country is concerned, you know, people have a lot of hope, though. I definitely think that there is a lot of hope, like we all know that we live in America which is the best country, even with all of its flaws, it’s still the best country in the world.”
Moulton also said the mood of the country this midterm election was one of concern.
“I think many people voting Republican are angry. They are angry at inflation. They are angry at Joe Biden ... They are feeding off of the angry man himself, Donald Trump.”
He said a lot of Democrats are worried.
“They know we can lose an election and be fine, but we can’t lose our democracy,” Moulton said.