Incumbent Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger had a more than 30 year-career in law enforcement as a police officer, rising to become the Lynn Police Chief in 2009 before being elected in 2016.
He said during a candidate’s forum in Rockport that the role of sheriff has both a rehabilitation component focused on mental health and substance abuse as well a law enforcement role.
His challenger for a six-year term as sheriff, Virginia Leigh, is a Lynn licensed clinical social worker, who views the job as sheriff through the lens of being a “chief rehabilitation officer,” a job that she said should focus on reducing recidivism through rehabilitation and not on law enforcement.
Leigh said, during a rebuttal on a question looking at the most pressing crime-related issue facing the county, that her opponent mentioned the root causes of crimes related to sentences served at the county level are substance use and mental health.
“This means that we are in a position uniquely in Essex County to actually put an expert on substance use and mental health in leadership in the department,” Leigh said. “It’s important to remember that the actual job of sheriff is the care, the custody, the treatment and rehabilitation of prisoners, not law enforcement.”
Coppinger, mentioning a recent shooting of a young person in Boston, said he disagreed with Leigh “when she said we need a chief rehabilitative officer or something like that. Keep in mind, the sheriff’s department is a law enforcement agency. We do respond. We do go out into the field. We do assist local law enforcement. That’s part of our goal, that’s part of our objective, that’s part of our mandate.”
Both candidates gave their views about the role of sheriff during a forum held in the Rockport Public Library Thursday night, which was watched by an in-person audience and by 25 participants on Zoom, with 1623 Studios recording the event for rebroadcast on YouTube.
The forum was sponsored by the Rockport Democratic Town Committee and moderated by its chair, D. Nathaniel Mulcahy, with questions submitted beforehand. Both candidates are running in the Sept. 6 Democratic primary. There are no Republican nominations for Essex County Sheriff in the Sstate Primary, meaning the winner of the Democratic primary will advance to run uncontested in November.
Both were asked what they saw as the most pressing crime-related issue in the county and how they intended to solve this, with Leigh pointing to substance use while Coppinger agreed while also pointing to mental health.
“The most concerning issue in Essex County to me is substance use,” Leigh said. “It is oftentimes the undercurrent for lots of other crime, some violent but also the crimes related to feeding addiction and it is so important that we make sure to put the right leadership in charge of the right spaces of public safety so that when people are struggling, that they get the help that they need.”
“The job of the sheriff is to be the chief rehabilitation officer in the county,” Leigh said.
“This means,” she said, “the sheriff has to be aware of and proactive on all of the latest issues, treatment and effective ways of managing and mitigating substance use and substance related crime.” She said that means the sheriff has to have “an understanding of the clinical implications of substance use.”
“I would just expand on what my opponent says,” Coppinger said. “I don’t disagree with the substance use disorder problems but I would also add mental illness, because those are the two driving factors in my opinion based on my experience that are part of the root causes of the crime.”
Coppinger said when an individual arrives at Middleton Jail, they do an assessment and look at the totality of the circumstances that brought the individual to jail. “And if they have a substance use disorder, or mental illness, we want to make sure we try to address it and get that individual stabilized and then as I said before, get them treated, get them programs while they are inside, give them those services while they are incarcerated so they can succeed when they leave.”
“And if we don’t address these correctly, my fear is when they go back to the community, they will recidivate and there will be a higher crime rate in our communities,” Coppinger said.
“So, when we look at the social service part of our job, we do perform those to the best of our abilities and I think we do them pretty well. We offer all those 100 programs. We try to individualize them as best we can and we bring that individual into the fold so they get that treatment.”
