Cape Ann voters cast their ballots Tuesday for Attorney General Maura Healey in the race for governor.
During the campaign for governor, Healey consistently lead in the polls, topping her challenger, Republican Geoffrey Diehl. Healey often lead Diehl in the polls by approximately 20 percentage points. She was declared the winner by the Associated Press shortly after the polls closed
Diehl, a former state representative, also came up short in his 2018 Senate bid to topple incumbent Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Preliminary vote totals on Cape Ann were still being tallied after polls closed at 8 p.m. and the Times went to press Tuesday.
Incumbent state Senate Minority Leader Bruce E. Tarr faced a concerted challenge from Gloucester Independent Terrence W. Cudney to represent the sprawling Senate 1st Essex and Middlesex District. Tarr did not face a challenger in the Republican primary.
Fifth Essex House District incumbent state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester, squared off against Ashley Sullivan, the chair of the Republican City Committee, as Ferrante sought an eighth term. In September, Ferrante fended off a challenge from the chair of the Rockport Democratic Town Committee, D. Nathaniel Mulcahy. The new Fifth Essex serves Gloucester, Rockport, Essex and Manchester-by-the-Sea.
The flow of voters into the polling site at the Essex Public Safety Building was solid throughout the day.
“It’s been pretty consistent,” said Essex election warden Kathy McKinnon. “It’s been a good and steady turnout.”
Of the 2,907 registered voters in Essex, 914 had voted by 1:55 p.m., according to McKinnon.
Pattye Comfort, executive director of the Massachusetts League of Women Voters, told WCVB-TV the races in Massachusetts were not as combustible as some campaigns in other parts of the country.
“I don’t think we’ve seen the nastiness that’s been prevalent in other states,” she said.
Voting changes
There is a new look to voting in Massachusetts.
Essex Town Clerk Pam Thorne said election officials are still coming to grips with the 2020 “Vote By Mail” law. Thorne said the race for governor and the ballot questions may have sparked the most interest.
"An Act Fostering Voting Opportunities, Trust, Equity, and Security", more commonly termed “The VOTES Act,” expanded voting for the Sept. 1 state primary and Nov. 3 general election. The law permits votes be made early and in-person and by mail.
“We have had a big change in the amount of ballots voted by mail and a slight increase in the amount of early in-person voters,” said Thorne.
Thorne added it is too soon to tell what the change in voting law will mean.
“We did have an increase in the overall voting for the September primary election,” she said. “I anticipate that we will have about the same turnout for elections as before regardless of the new VOTES Act.”
Local races
Both Ferrante, the vice chair of the powerful House Committee on Ways and Means, and Tarr areGloucester natives, went to Gloucester schools, and have deep ties in America's Oldest Seaport. They are both attorneys by profession.
And both have been held up as examples of bipartisanship on Beacon Hill.
Ferrante worked as a legislative aide for Tarr before she went to Suffolk University Law School and became an attorney. In 2008, she challenged and won against then 14-year incumbent state Rep. Tony Verga in the Democratic primary, and has even won the endorsement of Mayor Greg Verga, Tony Verga’s son.
Ferrante was a double major in economics and international relations at Tufts University, and in addition to her law degree at Suffolk, earned a Master in Public Administration from Harvard Kennedy School of Government.
Earlier this year, Sullivan fell just shy of getting enough signatures to appear on the state Republican primary ballot, but emerged with enough write-in votes in the primary to get her name on the general election ballot. Sullivan is a mother of four who owns with her husband a small business on Harbor Loop focused on marine electronics, navigation and security for recreational and commercial fishing vessels.
Tarr is a 1982 graduate of Gloucester High, and a graduate of Suffolk University School of Management and Suffolk University Law School. He served as a state representative from 1991 to 1995 and since 1995 has served in the state Senate.
Tarr, 58, who has been Senate minority leader since 2011, was the principal author of the state’s stem cell research law, which allowed this kind of research to be conducted in the Bay State. Tarr helped get the Annisquam River dredged and keep Addison Gilbert Hospital open. He serves as chair of the Great Marsh Revitalization Task Force, the Merrimack River Beach Alliance, Chebacco Lake Task Force and Northeast Coastal Coalition.
Cudney, 34, comes from Boulder, Colorado, and has lived in Gloucester for nearly four years. He has a bachelor’s degree in international studies from Dickinson College, and previously interned for a senator in Washington, D.C. He has led three software product teams for tech startups. Last year, he worked as a driver and server at Jalapenos Mexican Restaurant after being laid off from a tech startup, according to a video on his website.
He has advocated for universal health care, the need to move more quickly to combat climate change and considers himself a “pro-union, pro-worker candidate.”
The Massachusetts Senate 1st Essex and Middlesex district covers Gloucester, Boxford, Essex, Georgetown, Groveland, Hamilton, Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Middleton, Newbury, Newburyport, a portion of North Andover, North Reading, Rockport, Rowley, Salisbury, Topsfield, Wenham, and West Newbury.
