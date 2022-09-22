Gloucester's City Council held a five-minute special meeting on Monday, Sept. 19, to refer a request to a full vote of the council a proposal to reduce in-person early voting hours by 50% during the first week of early voting for the upcoming Nov. 8 State Election.
The first week of early voting runs from Oct. 24 to 28.
Last week, City Clerk Joanne Senos sent the council a memo requesting the reduction of in-person early voting hours for that first week by 50% for a total of 17.5 hours.
On Monday, the council voted 8-0, with Councilor James O’Hara absent, to refer the matter to a full council vote at the next meeting on Sept. 27. The reason for the special meeting appeared to be due to timing since the matter must be voted on by Oct. 2, according to the city clerk’s memo.
If approved, the proposed reduced in-person early voting hours in Gloucester would be:
• Monday, Oct. 24, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
• Tuesday, Oct. 25, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
• Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
• Thursday, Oct. 27, 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
• Friday, Oct. 28, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.