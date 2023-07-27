For much of his term, Councilor at-Large James W. “Jamie” O’Hara Jr. has been living and working out of state, in Pensacola, Florida, and other places.
The issue is not about his lack of attendance at meetings, as the council has been mostly meeting on Zoom since the COVID-19 pandemic, and O’Hara has been on screen.
But O’Hara’s being out of town so much has irked some residents who believe he should be present to represent them. O’Hara even pulled his nomination papers to run for reelection this fall by proxy.
Since November, he has not shown up in person to in-person meetings at the Harbormaster’s Office for the three-councilor Ordinances and Administration committee on which he serves, according to recordings of the meetings. On May 2, he even appeared on Zoom at a special City Council meeting from an airplane. He has also attended ward and neighborhood meetings remotely by phone.
In the spring of 2022, for a couple of months, the council did meet in person in Sawyer Free Library’s Friend Room. O’Hara attended in person during the May 24, 2022, meeting, but attended remotely the June 14, 2022, in-person meeting, according to recordings of the meetings.
Most recently, on Tuesday, July 25, the City Council met in person at a regular meeting in the Harbormaster’s Office conference room with O’Hara on Zoom.
Resident Barnaby Prendergast said in an email that O’Hara “has been essentially absent from Gloucester for a very, very long time.”
“Technology makes participation in meetings possible, if occasionally problematic, but the job of a councilor is indubitably boots-on-the-ground,” Prendergast said.
“Councilor O’Hara has pretty much moved to Florida,” said resident Dave Marro, in a letter to the editor. Marro said O’Hara has been living in Florida for the past year and a half and he questioned his running for reelection. “I think we should choose someone else for his job,” Marro wrote. “Someone who lives here.”
‘I live in Gloucester’
However, it’s unclear exactly how long O’Hara has been out of town while serving remotely, but the arrangement appears to have been ongoing for months.
“I live in Gloucester,” said O’Hara on Tuesday, July 11, in an interview. He also spoke with the Times earlier this spring.
“I plan to return in the very near future,” O’Hara said. For more than 40 years, he said his job has taken him elsewhere.
“My work has historically been on the road,” he said. He specializes in “stopping leaks in below-grade structures” and he said he has had a contract with an owner in Pensacola, Florida, for the past two years. He has been working to leak-proof buildings in a retirement community there.
He said his work has also taken him to Puerto Rico, Alabama, Texas, Maine, New York, New Hampshire and Gloucester.
“I work wherever my business takes me,” he said. “That’s what I do.”
It’s something he tells his constituents. When someone calls him with a problem, he said he works to resolve it. He said what he is doing is not illegal. O’Hara said his being away has been a sore spot for some fellow councilors.
“They are looking for a one-up on what I do,” O’Hara said.
In another sign of his physical absence from Gloucester, O’Hara filed a letter with the city clerk authorizing Ward 2 Councilor Tracy O’Neil to pick up nomination papers for at-large councilor on his behalf. After he received the nomination papers, he signed them in front of a notary and returned them via priority mail. He also sent a signed, notarized letter authorizing O’Neil and another resident to pick up and return his papers.
The deadline to return candidate nomination papers is Aug. 1.
Voters should decide
O’Hara’s fellow councilors said for the most part, voters should decide whether he needs to be physically present at city meetings to represent them.
“Assuming that Councilor O’Hara’s nomination signatures are certified to place him on the upcoming November ballot,” said City Council President Valerie Gilman of Ward 4 in an email, “Gloucester voters should decide if an elected official, who resides and works in Florida, is best qualified to serve our city.”
“I think that’s between him and the voters,” Councilor at-Large Tony Gross said.
“Jamie knows more about what’s going on in town than many of the councilors on the council,” said O’Neil. “He’s got his thumb on the pulse of the city,” O’Neil added. “In my mind he’s the No. 1 councilor.”
“I think there are some legitimate concerns regarding an elected official’s absence from the city and state for the better part of their elected term,” said Councilor-at-Large Jason Grow in an email. “Voters, have a right to expect that their elected officials are actually present, resident and engaged in their community.”
Grow added voters will need to decide this given the law is “somewhat murky.”
Councilor at-Large Jeff Worthley counts O’Hara a friend and colleague and said he has worked on his campaigns. He said O’Hara’s attendance at meetings has been good and he’s only had to fill in for him a couple of times as an alternate on O’Hara’s subcommittee.
“I understand people are concerned that he has lived in Florida for most of this term and part of last term,” Worthley said in a text message, “yet he’s been responsive to constituents and participated in almost all of our Zoom meetings.”
Frank Margiotta, who represents Ward 3, declined comment.
Ward 5 Councilor and Council Vice President Sean Nolan could not be reached for comment.
Resident Mary Lou Tierney said in an email she supports O’Hara “as an exceptional” councilor at-large.
“As long as Governor Healey has said virtual government meetings can continue through 2025 and as Jamie is a faithful participant and advocate for his constituents, welcome to 21st century government. Let’s embrace it!” Tierney said.
O’Hara even discussed the “elephant in the room” during a governance workshop on Monday, March 27.
“I want to speak about the elephant in the room, and that’s me,” O’Hara said. “As clearly as all the councilors know and many of the constituents know I’ve been remote, working remote and still fulfilling my duties as a city councilor.”
When it comes to qualifications to run for city office, the Gloucester Code of Ordinance states: “All candidates for election to any public office in the city shall be inhabitants of and duly qualified registered voters in the city … and shall throughout the term of their office remain a registered voter whose domicile and residence shall be within the city as provided by M.G.L. c. 41, § 109. If an elected public official removes himself from the city, the official shall be deemed to have vacated their office.”
Debra O’Malley, communications director for the Secretary of State’s office, said residency for voter registration and candidacy is determined on a case-by-case basis.
In general, a voter can challenge a person’s voter registration and candidacy before a local board of registrars of voters which would then hold a hearing. Factors include what is the reason someone might be out state, employment and even where someone’s car might be registered.
O’Malley said the issue revolves around one’s intent to return, giving the example of a traveling salesman.
“You’re away, but where do you intend to return,” she said.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714, or at eforman@northofboston.com.