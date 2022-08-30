ROCKPORT — A forum scheduled Monday night between Democratic candidates for Essex County District Attorney in the Sept. 6 State Primary was canceled when a member of candidate James O’Shea’s immediate family had a medical emergency, precluding him from attending the in-person event in town.
The in-person question and answer forum was sponsored by the Rockport Democratic Town Committee and was to be held in the Brenner Room at Rockport Public Library on School Street. The forum also had a remote Zoom component.
O’Shea, a Middleton criminal law attorney, and Paul Tucker, a Salem state representative and former Salem police chief, are both vying to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.
The forum was to be moderated by D. Nathaniel Mulcahy, chair of the Rockport Democratic Town Committee, who told viewers on Zoom about the reason for the cancellation of the forum, which was to be broadcast by 1623 Studios.
Plans are in the works to try and hold a virtual forum, said Mulcahy, himself a candidate challenging state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante in the Sept. 6 primary.
