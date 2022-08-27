ROCKPORT — The two Democratic candidates for Essex County district attorney running in the Sept. 6 State Primary will face off Monday night in a forum sponsored by the Rockport Democratic Town Committee.
The forum is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m., in the Brenner Room at the Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. You can also attend via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87616519554.
The Democratic candidates seeking to replace retiring Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett are Middleton criminal law attorney James O’Shea and Paul Tucker, a state representative from Salem and a former Salem police chief.
The forum will be moderated by D. Nathaniel Mulcahy, chair of the Rockport Democratic Town Committee.
The format will include five minutes for each candidate for an opening statement, up to two minutes to answer each question, and 30 seconds for rebuttals. Questions were submitted in advance, mostly by members of Essex County Democratic town and city committees with a preference for questions on issues important to Cape Ann voters. Candidates will also get five minutes for a closing statement.