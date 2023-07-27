For those interested in running for municipal office, you had better hurry, as the last day to submit nomination papers to the city clerk’s office to make it on the ballot is Aug. 1.
The open offices on the 2023 ballot are mayor, five ward councilor seats, four councilor at-large vacancies and six School Committee seats. Each office carries a two-year term.
Here is a list of those potentially seeking four at-large councilor seats as of Wednesday, July 26:
• Incumbent Jeff Worthley. In the early 2000s, Worthley served two terms on the City Council, the first term at-Large and the second representing Ward 3. He was elected at-Large in 2021.
• Incumbent Jason Grow. He was first elected Ward 1 councilor in 2005 and served two terms until 2009.
He chairs the council’s Planning and Development Standing Committee.
• Incumbent James W. O’Hara Jr. He has pulled nomination papers in search of a fifth term.
• Incumbent Tony Gross has also pulled papers. Gross was on the School Committee from 2002 to 2004 and then again from 2010 until 2020. He was a long-time member of the Waterways Board.
• City Council President and Ward 4 Councilor Valerie Gilman. She has represented Ward 4 for four consecutive terms. Gilman also serves as a member of the School Committee of the Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School in Danvers.
• Christopher O. Sicuranza, a former top aide to former Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, and most recently the former chief of staff to former acting Salem Mayor Robert McCarthy. He previously ran for City Council in 2019.
• Also signaling an intention to run at-large is resident Norman Jay Kallelis.
Others who have pulled papers seeking municipal office:
Mayor: Incumbent Greg Verga, a former School Committee member and city councilor, seeking his second term; former Gloucester Health Director Mary Ellen Rose; resident Francisco A. Sclafani; and Ward 2 City Councilor Tracy O’Neil. O’Neil, a first-term councilor, now lives in Ward 1 due to redistricting.
Ward 1: Incumbent R. Scott Memhard and Mary Ann Boucher.
Ward 2: Dylan C. Benson, Daniel J. Epstein, former Ward 2 Councilor Barrett S. “Barry” Pett and Donald W. Tgettis.
Ward 3: Jason Michael Hakes, Marjorie J. Grace and Joseph R. Orlando.
Ward 4: Francesco “Frank” Margiotta, who now represents Ward 3 on the City Council, and Mary Pat DeRosa.
Ward 5: Incumbent and Council Vice President Sean Nolan.
School Committee: Incumbents Kathleen Clancy, William W. Melvin Jr., Keith Alan Mineo, Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince, and Laura B. Wiessen; and residents Richard John Roberts Jr. and Jeremy Marc McKeen. Incumbent Samantha Watson pulled papers but announced she would not be seeking reelection.
Those seeking to run for mayor will need at least 300 good signatures of registered Gloucester voters to qualify to get on the ballot.
Those seeking to run for School Committee or at-large councilor will need not less than 150 good signatures and ward councilor requires at least 75 good signatures from voters within the ward, according to the city clerk. The clerk’s office encourages candidates to collect at least 10% more signatures than required.
The city’s Preliminary Election is scheduled for Sept. 19, and the Municipal Election takes place on Nov. 7.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.