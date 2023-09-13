Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. High 76F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.