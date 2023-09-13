The Gloucester Democratic City Committee invites all community members to attends its meeting on Thursday evening.
Aside from its usual business, all candidates for public office — who are registered Democrats — have been invited to speak about their candidacies to those attending the gathering, said Matthew C. Murray, chair of the Gloucester Democratic City Committee
The meeting Sept. 14 begins at 7 p.m. at the Gloucester Fraternity Club, 27 Webster St. All Gloucester residents, regardless of party affiliation, are welcome to attend.
This will be the committee's last meeting before the State Convention in Lowell on Sept. 22 and 23. Gloucesters Democrats planning to attend the convention should try to make this meeting, according to Murray.
This will also be the first meeting where the committee discusses membership for the upcoming quadrennium. As those who have been affiliated with political parties in the past may know, ALL members of town and ward committees of officially recognized political parties (Democratic, Republican, Libertarian, Green) are elected every four years on their respective presidential primary ballots. Membership of those who have been a member of the Democratic City Committee (or its composite ward committees) in the last four years is expiring, Murray said/ Those who would like to stay involved during the 2024 to 2027 cycle should let the committee know.
Any questions may be directed to the committee by email capeanndemhq@gmail.com, or through Facebook.