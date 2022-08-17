The Gloucester House Restaurant is an example of how Gloucester businesses are changing with the times, state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr told Chris Doughty of Wrentham, a Republican candidate for governor, and Kate Campanale of Spencer, who is running with Doughty for lieutenant governor.
In the past couple of years, Tarr told Doughty and Campanale during a tour of America’s oldest seaport Tuesday morning, the Gloucester House on Seven Seas Wharf has changed how it does business. It’s not longer just a restaurant and function room.
Cake Ann bakery is a new tenant at the front. At its docks sit boats featured on the Gloucester-based reality TV show, “Wicked Tuna.” and the Blue Collar Lobster Co. features an open air deck looking out over the harbor.
At Blue Collar Lobster, the trio ran into Gloucester House owner Lenny Linquata cleaning tables.
“Why do you want to run for governor of this state? Good luck,” Linquata told the candidates.
“Here is the short answer,” said Doughty, who describes himself as “a big tent Reagan Republican.”
“This is my give-back to a great state that I love. I love this state. I love the fishing in Gloucester; the Berkshires; the Cape; Worcester area; downtown Boston, the old and the new. I got a great education here,” said Doughty, who graduated from Brigham Young University in 1987 with a B.S. in economics.
After serving as a volunteer for his church in southern Argentina, he went on to earn an MBA from Harvard Business School in 1989, according to his campaign bio.
“I raised a good family. I have grandkids,” he added. Doughty is a father of six and a grandparent of four with his wife Leslie. Doughty said he “built a good business here and I just want to give back. I want help.”
According to his bio, Doughty oversaw the expansion of Capstan Industries. He’s an owner of the manufacturing company Capstan Atlantic, which employs 300 people in Wrentham making mainly auto parts, plus it has other facilities around the country.
He said he got into the governor’s race to make the state more affordable. He said the state is overtaxing and overspending and he wants to bring to balance to Beacon Hill.
“I just want to bring that kind of executive-level experience to a fairly liberal Legislature, extremely liberal Legislature,” Doughty told Linquata.
“Naturally,” Tarr said, sitting in Cake Ann with Doughty and Campanale, “the folks on the extreme ends of the political spectrum get a lot of attention because they are visible, they are very organized, they are very vocal; but I think most folks want to be down the middle and I think in this state the reason why Governor Baker has such incredible popularity is because ... he hasn’t allowed himself to be distracted by extreme philosophical disputes.” Tarr said he sees many of those same elements in Doughty.
For her part, Campanale, who grew up in Leicester, started her career in a legislative office in Washington, D.C. She served as a state representative for Worcester and Leicester from 2015 to 2019, and after that became a teacher in Spencer. She is married to state Rep. Peter Durant, a Spencer Republican. She faces a challenge for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor from Leah Cole Allen of Danvers.
“I was happy to join Chris on his ticket,” Campanale said. “He’s a sensible … man of character wanting to do it for all the right reasons.”
Tarr showed the candidates a view of the harbor from Seven Seas Wharf on Rogers Street where Gloucester House is located.
“Do you guys feel like Gloucester is going through a re-generation” from a mid-century industrial city to “a hip up-and-coming community?” asked Doughty.
“It’s a combination of both,” Tarr said. “We feel very strongly in this community we don’t want to lose our soul and we don’t want to lose our heritage … but at the same time we have to modernize and we have to diversify.”
Doughty has been trailing Geoff Diehl, a more conservative Republican, in the polls.
Doughty told Linquata he appeals to a majority of voters in the state who are exhausted by the extremes on both sides of the aisle.
Linquata said he loves the community, loves Massachusetts, but he is spending more time in Florida because of the politics.
“Everything in this state is turning into politics,” a frustrated Linquata said.
Doughty said Linquata is part of what he calls the “exhausted middle.”
“You are my exhausted middle. Here we go. Case in point,” Doughty said.
“Kate and I totally agree with you,” Doughty said. “We say that we speak to the exhausted middle, that’s 80% of the people who are just sick of the national fight. It’s just, let’s get down and fix the problems that we have and let’s have a good, strong economy.”
