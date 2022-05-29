For a couple weeks last year, Governor's Councilor Eileen Duff of Gloucester planned to run for auditor. Exactly a year after she first announced her intention to run — a campaign she shelved after 17 days, citing a family situation — Duff endorsed state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, for the post.
Duff said on Wednesday that DiZoglio is "the only candidate who has committed to using the full powers of the office, which ruffles the feathers of many Beacon Hill insiders — for all the right reasons."
DiZoglio and fellow Democrat Chris Dempsey of Brookline are competing for their party's nomination, and the winner will face Republican candidate Anthony Amore this fall.
Duff, who has served on the council since 2013, said that she and DiZoglio, who was elected to the House in 2012, started at the State House at the same time and have worked on various issues together.
"As women, we have both faced many of the same barriers and treatment by folks who may have thought we didn't belong in our positions of power. We got them the old fashioned way: by hard work, not political appointments," Duff said in a statement. "Diana and I have worked together, bringing to light the unfair treatment and harassment of women on campaigns and in the workplace; making sure unions — bastions of hope for the middle class — are respected and able to flourish; and ensuring that Roe stands strong and is enforced in the Commonwealth. Now more than ever, we need women like Diana in higher office."