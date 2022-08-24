Early in-person voting for Massachusetts’ primaries starts this Saturday, Aug. 27, which is also the last day register to vote or to change party affiliation for the Sept. 6 primaries.
The election reform law making vote-by-mail and expanded early voting permanent options in Massachusetts, which Gov. Baker signed June 22, requires every community to offer early voting for a minimum number of hours, based on the number of voters there, Secretary of State William Galvin’s office said.
All communities are required to offer weekend early voting hours before the early voting period ends Sept. 2.
Online voter registration is available at https://www.sec.state.ma.us/ovr/ or www.voteinMA.com; deadline is Aug. 27 at 11:59 p.m.
The last day to submit a vote by mail application is Monday, Aug. 29.
Voters may also track their ballot and more at www.voteinMA.com.
Those selecting a Democratic ballot will be choose one of the following candidates to advance to the Nov. 8 election: Sonia R. Chang-Diaz or Maura Healey for governor; Kim Driscoll, Tami Gouveia or Eric Lesser for lieutenant governor; Andrea Campbell, Shannon Liss-Riordan or Quentin Palfrey for attorney general; incumbent William Galvin or Tanisha Sullivan for secretary of state; Christopher Dempsey or Diana DiZoglio for auditor; incumbent Ann-Margaret Ferrante or Nathanial Mulcahey for state representative; James O’Shea or Paul Tucker for district attorney; and incumbent Kevin Coppinger or Vivian Leigh for sheriff.
Running unopposed are Governor’s Councilor Eileen Duff, Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, and Sixth District U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D- Salem. There is no Democratic candidate for state Senate.
Those selecting a Republican ballot will be choose one of the following candidates to advance to the Nov. 8 election: Geoff Diehl or Chris Doughty for governor; Leah Allen or Kate Campanale for lieutenant governor; James McMahon III for attorney general; Rayla Campbell for secretary of state; Anthony Amore for auditor; Bob May for U.S. Representative for the Sixth District; and Michael Walsh for Governor’s Council.
Running unopposed is state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr. There are no Republican candidates for treasurer, district attorney or sheriff. While her name in not on the ballot, Ashley Sullivan of Gloucester is running a write-in campaign for state representative in hopes of appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Here is where and when to vote early on Cape Ann:
GLOUCESTER
In Gloucester, the city clerk’s office at City Hall, 9 Dale Ave., will be open from 9 a.m. to to 5 p.m. Saturday, the deadline for residents to register to vote or make changes to voter registration for the Sept. 6 State Primary.
Vote by mail and absentee ballot applications are accepted via email, fax, and regular mail; submission deadline is Monday, Aug. 29, at 5 p.m. Absentee ballot in office voting by appointment deadline is Friday, Sept. 2. Vote by mail and absentee ballots can be returned via parcel post, hand-delivered to the city clerk’s office by the voter or family member only, or placed in the drop box located (in good weather) on the Warren Street entrance to City Hall.
Early voting can be done in person in Kyrouz Auditorium at City Hall at these times: Saturday, Aug. 27, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Monday, Aug. 29, 8:30 a.m. to p.m.; Tuesday, Aug. 30, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 31, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday, Aug, 31, 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; and Friday, Sept. 1, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., which is the last day for early voting in person.
Polls on Election Day will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Polls are:
Ward 1, Precinct 1: East Gloucester Elementary School, 8 Davis St. Extension
Ward 1, Precinct 2: Glen T. MacLeod Cape Ann YMCA, 7 Gloucester Crossing Road
Ward 2, Precincts 1 and 2: Our Lady’s Youth Center, 140 Prospect St.
Ward 3, Precincts 1 and 2: Gloucester High School Field House, 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road
Ward 4, Precinct 1: Beeman Memorial School, 138 Cherry St.
Ward 4, Precinct 2: Plum Cove School, 15 Hickory St.
Ward 5, Precinct 1: Magnolia Library Center, 1 Lexington Ave.
Ward 5, Precinct 2: West Parish Elementary School, 10 Concord St.
The city clerk’s office is also seeking registered voters to work as election workers on Election Day. More information about working the polls and elections is available on the city clerk’s election page, gloucester-ma.gov/337/Elections, calling the clerk’s office at 978-281-9720 or emailing elections@gloucester-ma.gov.
ROCKPORT
In Rockport on Saturday, Aug. 27, the deadline to register to vote or make changes to voter registration for the primary, residents may do so in the town clerk’s office at Town Hall, 34 Broadway, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; or at the Town Hall Annex, 26 Broadway, from 3 to 6 p.m.
In-person early voting will take place at in the town clerk’s office at Town Hall, 34 Broadway, on Saturday Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Monday, Aug. 29, Wednesday, Aug. 31, and Thursday, Sept. 1, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Aug. 30, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.;,and Friday, Sept. 2, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sept. 2 is the last day to apply for an absentee ballot (by appointment 978-546-6894) at the clerk’s office, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m
On Sept. 6, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Precinct 1, 26 Broadway; Precinct 2, 24 Broadway; and Precinct 3, 58 Broadway.
More information on the election and voting in Rockport can be found at https://www.rockportma.gov/town-clerk.
ESSEX
In Essex, in-person early voting will take place at Town Hall, 30 Martin St., on Saturday Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Monday, Aug. 29, through Thursday, Sept. 1, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Friday, Sept. 2, by appointment only.
On Sept. 6, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Essex Public Safety Building, 11 John Wise Ave.
For more specific details on the election in Essex, residents may visit www.essexma.org/town-clerk.
MANCHESTER
In Manchester, the town clerk’s office at Town Hall, 10 Church St., will be open Saturday, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., for those wishing to register to vote, change voter register or vote early. The clerk’s office will also be open for early voting on Monday, Aug. 29, to Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 1, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Friday, Sept. 2, by appointment.
Deadline to request a ballot by mail is Aug. 29 by 5 p.m.
On Sept. 6, polls will be open at Memorial School, 43 Lincoln St., from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
More information and applications for the election in Manchester may be found at http://manchester.ma.us/297/Town-Clerk.