Today is Election Day is Gloucester and Manchester.
In Gloucester, voters will choose incumbent Sefatia Romeo Theken or Gregory P. Verga to be mayor for the next two years. Also on the ballot are choices ward and at-large seats on the City Council, and School Committee. The specimen ballot for the Nov. 2 general elections can be found at gloucester-ma.gov.
There are 22,145 registered voters in the city, but City Clerk Joanne Senos said, No comment,” when asked how many she expected to cast ballots.
“The unofficial results would probably be in by 8:45 p.m. but we will not know how many votes each Ward 3 write-in candidates received until the Ward 3 election workers return to city hall and turn in their write-in sheets,” she said.
In Manchester, a special primary election is being held for the 4th Essex House vacancy left by former Rep. Brad Hill, R-Ipswich, who stepped down in September to serve on the state Gaming Commission. The polls at Manchester Essex Regional High School, 36 Lincoln St. in Manchester, are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The four hopefuls — Republicans Lisa-Marie Cashman of Ipswich and Robert “Bob” Snow of Rowley, and Democrats Jamie Belsito of Topsfield and Darcyll Dale of Hamilton — are running to serve out the remainder of Hill’s two-year term, which expires at the end of 2022.
In Manchester, 4,444 residents are registered to vote.
“I don’t expect a high (turnout),” said Manchester Town Clerk Dianne Bucco. “Very few people have been asking questions and doing absentee voting. I’m new to town so I don’t really know how active the community is on voting. I mailed out 13 absentee ballots and eight have been returned.”
Gloucester polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations:
Ward 1, Precinct 1
East Gloucester Elementary School
8 Davis St. Extension
Ward 1, Precinct 2
Glen T. MacLeod Cape Ann YMCA
7 Gloucester Crossing Road
Ward 2, Precincts 1 and 2
Our Lady’s Youth Center
140 Prospect St.
Ward 3, Precincts 1 and 2
Gloucester High School Field house
32 Leslie O. Johnson Road
Ward 4, Precinct 1
Beeman Memorial School
138 Cherry St.
Ward 4, Precinct 2
Plum Cove School
15 Hickory St.
Ward 5, Precinct 1
Magnolia Library Center
1 Lexington Ave.
Ward 5, Precinct 2
West Parish Elementary School
10 Concord St.
To find out if you are registered visit the Secretary of State’s website.
Voters who requested a mail-in ballot but haven’t sent it in may hand-deliver it to the city clerk’s office or place in the ballot drop box at the Warren Street entrance to City Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 2, by 8 p.m.
Voters who still haven’t returned their ballot by Election Day also have the option of voting in person at polling places.