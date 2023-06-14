Election season in Gloucester appears to be heating up with the summer finally here, though one incumbent School Committee member, Samantha Verga Watson, who had pulled nomination papers to run, has cooled to the idea of going for a third term.
“There are moments in life that gently encourage you to re-prioritize commitments. Alas, I have been faced with such a moment and I have made the very difficult decision not to run for re-election to the Gloucester School Committee,” Watson posted on Facebook.
“There are other areas in my life that are rightly demanding more attention,” Watson wrote, “and I need to listen. I feel fortunate for all of your support and encouragement over the past two terms. Public service is in my blood; I know I will continue to be an outspoken advocate for GPS (Gloucester Public Schools) and for the City of Gloucester and I am sure I will be back when the time is right for me and my family.”
Watson said she decided to make the decision to drop out of the race “sooner rather than later” to encourage others to consider running for School Committee.
Besides Watson, five residents pulled nomination papers for one of the six two-year terms available on the School Committee: incumbents Kathleen Clancy, William W. Melvin Jr., Laura B. Wiessen and Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince, as well as Richard John Roberts Jr., who also ran for School Committee in 2021.
Three individuals plan to run for mayor: incumbent Greg Verga, a former School Committee member and city councilor who is seeking his second term; Francisco A. Sclafani, who has run for mayor in the past; and Mary Ellen Rose, the city’s former health director. Rose’s campaign launch party is scheduled for Saturday, June 17, from 3 to 6 p.m. at The Gloucester House, 63 Rogers St., according to her Facebook page.
Five individuals have so far pulled nomination papers for the four available at-large seats on the City Council: Council President and Ward 4 Councilor Valerie Gilman; Christopher O. Sicuranza, a former top aide to former Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken; Norman Jay Kallelis and incumbents Tony M. Gross and Jason M. Grow.
Races are also shaping up for the five available ward seats on the City Council.
Ward 1 incumbent R. Scott Memhard plans to run for another term.
In Ward 2, a four-way race is shaping up with Dylan C. Benson, Daniel J. Epstein, former Ward 2 Councilor Barrett S. Barry Pett and Donald W. Tgettis signaling their intention to run.
Ward 3 has two potential candidates in Jason Michael Hakes and Joseph R. Orlando.
Ward 4 has a race shaping up between Mary Pat DeRosa and incumbent Ward 3 Councilor Francesco “Frank” Margiotta after he moved from Ward 3 to Ward 4.
Incumbent Ward 5 Councilor Sean Nolan, the council vice president, has signaled his intention to run for another term.
The preliminary election is scheduled for Sept. 19 and the municipal election for Nov. 7.
Those seeking to run for mayor will need at least 300 good signatures of registered Gloucester voters to qualify to get on the ballot.
Those seeking to run for School Committee or at-large councilor will need not less than 150 good signatures and ward councilor requires at least 75 good signatures from voters within the ward, according to City Clerk Joanne Senos. The city clerk’s office encourages candidates to collect at least 10% more signatures than required.
The last day to submit nomination papers to the city clerk’s office is Aug. 1.
The deadline to register to vote or make changes to your voter registration for the preliminary election is Sept. 8.
