With less than a month left before residents elect Gloucester’s leaders, candidates will have their fair share of forums to discuss big ticket issues.
The Lanesville Community Center is hosting three election debates that will be streamed on 1623 Studios. There will be no live audience.
The first one kicks off this Wednesday, Oct. 13, with the candidates for councilor at-large debating at 7 p.m. Peter Cannavo, Jeff Worthley, Jason Grow, Robin Hubbard, Carleton Bruce McKay Jr., James O’Hara Jr., and Tony Gross are seeking the four available seats.
Thursday, Oct. 28, will bring in School Committee candidates at 5 p.m. and host a debate between Greg Verga and Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken at 7 p.m. The school candidates are newcomers William Melvin, Keith Mineo, Richard Roberts, and Thomas Stein; and incumbents Kathleen Clancy, Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince, Samantha Verga Watson, and Laura Wiessen.
The Lanesville Community Center is also hosting a Coffee and Chat with Verga on Monday, Oct. 11, at 9 a.m. and Romeo Theken on Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. These events are open to the masked public.
The Gloucester Democratic City Committee has invited Romeo Theken and Verga to its monthly meeting on Thursday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m, at the Gloucester Fraternity Club, 27 Webster St. The candidates are expected to talk from 8 to 9 p.m. about their visions for Gloucester, and to take questions sourced from attendees. Anyone is welcome to submit a question before the meeting by emailing capeanndemhq@gmail.com.
Other Gloucester election candidates have been invited to meet and greet before and after the GDCC business meeting that begins at 7:30 p.m.
The GDCC requests attendee cooperation for COVID-19 safety with proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test of less than 72 hours old. Masks are welcome, but not mandatory; and the room will be set up for social distancing.
The Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce will host four candidates forums for Gloucester’s upcoming elections.
“We are pleased to be able to offer this series of candidate forums. A core part of our mission at the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce is to promote a thriving economy and help enhance the civic life of our Cape Ann region,” chamber Senior Vice President Peter Webber said. “With these forums we hope to serve the community by enabling voters to learn candidates’ views on a range of issues that are key to the future prosperity of Gloucester and Cape Ann.”
On Tuesday, Oct. 19, the chamber will host the School Committee forum from 6 to 7 p.m. and the mayoral candidate forum from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m.
On Wednesday, Oct. 20, the chamber will host the councilor at-large forum from 6 to 7 p.m. and the Ward 2 candidate forum from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Tracy O’Neil is challenging incumbent Barry Pett are running for the Ward 2 seat.
The chamber is still looking to find a moderator for the forums and the public is invited to attend at no charge. The chamber is also inviting the public to submit proposed questions and participate in sponsorship opportunities by contacting olivia@capeannchamber.com.
At the events, the chamber will be following current COVID-19 guidelines and safety protocols.
The Magnolia Library and Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave., in conjunction with 1623 Studios, is also scheduled to host a mayoral debate on Oct. 26 at 7 p.m.
Gloucester’s general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford may be contacted at 978-675-2705, tbradford@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at TayBradford97.