ROCKPORT — For those interested in local politics, it’s time to prepare for Rockport’s annual town elections, slated for Tuesday, May 9.
Two prime dates in advance of both annual Town Meeting and the town’s election — the signup for both events — are fast approaching.
March 21 at 5 p.m. is the deadline for candidates wishing to appear on the election ballot to file nomination papers with at least the required 37 signatures of registered Rockport voters. The papers must be presented to the Board of Registrars for certification of the collected signatures.
March 22 at 5 p.m. is the deadline for residents to register to vote at Town Meeting on April 1.
“If you want your vote to be counted, you must be registered,” said Town Clerk Melanie Waddell.
While it may be early in the process, Waddell reminds residents considering a run for a town board they need to file their nomination papers.
“Last year, we had people filing papers for School Committee and selectmen down to the end, the last 10 minutes,” she said.
But just who will be running for re-election in Rockport is a question, for the most part.
So far, the only resident and current board member to take out papers and return them, having all the signatures on the petition certified, is incumbent Selectman Ross Brackett. Fellow incumbent Selectman Paul Murphy has taken out papers but has yet to return them, something that Waddell said was not out of the ordinary.
“It’s still early,” she said.
Waddell predicted two races may generate the most interest .
“I think perhaps the selectmen’s race,” she said. “It’s always the hot seat.”
But Waddell said the Planning Board race may also get much attention.
“With so many zoning topics of interest, that might be the race,” she said.
The rundown
Open seats on the ballot include two on the Board of Selectmen, with candidates vying for election to three-year terms.
There are also two School Committee seats for three-year terms. Board members Colleen Coogan and Nicole SA Altieri’s terms are expiring.
“Nicole Altieri has taken out papers,” said Waddell. “Colleen Coogan: there’s been no movement.”
In addition, the three-year post of town assessor will be on the ballot. Assessor Christopher Trupiano has taken out but not yet filed papers, according to Waddell.
In the race for Planning Board, Waddell said Thursday there are two available seats. Planning Board member Harry Joseph Korsland has taken out papers but has not yet returned them, she said. Robert Simmons, who was appointed to the board, has also taken out papers.
Cynthia Sharfstein has taken out papers but has not yet returned them for a three-year term as library trustee, Waddell said.
The Housing Authority has an open seat for a five-year term, with incumbent John Knowlton not yet filing papers, Waddell said. Jonathan Ring has taken out papers but has yet to return them, Waddell said.
The three-year term of town moderator will also be on the ballot. So far, incumbent Robert Visnick has not taken out papers, according to Waddell.
Voting deadlines
Voter registration hours in the town clerk’s office at Town Hall, 34 Broadway, are Monday, Wednesday and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The final day to register for annual Town Meeting is Wednesday, March 22, during a continuous session from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the final day to register for the town election is Saturday April 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Town Hall Annex.
Waddell said Rockport offers vote by mail as an option. Applications were mailed out at the end of January with the town’s census form.
Annual Town Meeting is slated for Saturday, April 1. Special Town Meeting has been scheduled for Sept. 11.
For some perspective, 6,166 registered voters in Rockport cast 4,295 votes during the last state election, held on Nov. 8, according to Waddell.
For more election and voter information, Waddell suggests residents visits the town’s website, www.rockportma.gov. People may also e-mail her at mwaddell@rockportma.gov.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.