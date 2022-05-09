Voters are going to polls in Essex on Monday and in Rockport on Tuesday.
In Essex, the only contested race is for a seat on the Planning Board, where incumbent Matthew Greco, seeking his second term, faces challenger Brett Prince, one of the nine defendants suing the town over the proposed cell phone tower project on Eastern Avenue.
Rockport voters will be asked to approve an increase of the tax-limiting Proposition 2 1/2 debt exclusion to fund the building of a Public Works facility, and choose between two candidates for town clerk in the ballot’s only contested race.
Also on the Essex ballot are Assessor Michael Antell, Moderator Jefffrey Jones, Selectwoman Ruth Pereen, Constable William Knovak and Board of Health member Fares Mouchantaf, all unopposed for reelection. A second constable seat is open.
Jacob Foster, Robert Fitzgibbon and Michele French are running unopposed for single seats on the Manchester Essex Regional School Committee, Board of Library Trustees and Housing Authority, respectively.
Essex polls are open May 9 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the training room at the Public Safety Building, 11 John Wise Ave.
Voters are asked to park in the main lot on the police side of the building, and enter through the front entrance.
In Rockport’s only contested race, Assistant Town Clerk Melanie Waddell will face off against former Rockport Housing Authority Chairman Jonathan Ring for the role of town clerk. Current Town Clerk Pat Brown will be retiring this year.
Also on the ballot is Denise Donnelly, who is running uncontested for the selectman’s seat held by Don Campbell, who is not seeking re-election.
Barring a victory by a write-in candidate, Donnelly as a selectwoman will be leaving the Planning Board with one year left to serve. It is unclear if the Planning Board will appoint someone to finish her term.
Seeking re-election are Planning Board members Tom Mikus and Peter Kuttne, Library Trustee Robert Audano Jr. and School Committee member Cathleen Reilly.
If voters approve the increased Proposition 2 1/2 debt exclusion, it would allow the town to fully fund the projected $17.5 million Public Works facility project. Town Meeting in 2019 overwhelmingly approved of the temporary property tax hike, 162-15.
Rockport polls will open Tuesday, May 10, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Polls are Town Hall Annex, 26 Broadway, for Precinct 1; St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway, for Precinct 2; and Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway, for Precinct 3.
