An unclear email blast and mailer have left confusion as to who is backing who in Gloucester's upcoming mayoral election.
In an email blast sent out to the community on Friday, Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken's campaign team published a list titled "Endorsements and Supporters" of the mayor's reelection efforts.
Two names down the list, with no label separating the endorsements from the supporters, is Congressman Seth Moulton.
In a mailer called "Glosta News," sent to residents around the city, a story titled "Sefatia endorsed by GOP, Dems & More," features a picture of the mayor and other politicians, including Moulton. The story itself says, "Additionally, many prominent Democrats have supported Mayor Sefatia including Congressman Seth Moulton, Essex County District Attorney John Blodgett, and Councilor At-Large Jen Holmgren. Letters of support may be seen at: Sefatia.com." No letters from Moulton or Blodgett appeared on the site Friday, only Holmgren's does.
Moulton's team deny the Salem congressman is endorsing anyone in Gloucester's mayoral race.
“Congressman Moulton will not be endorsing in the race for mayor of Gloucester," Moulton campaign manager Matt Chilliak told the Times on Friday. "He is proud of the progress he's been a partner in making in the city, and he looks forward to continuing that work on behalf of the people of Gloucester following the election.”
Romeo Theken did not return the Times' multiple calls requesting comment and members of her campaign team declined to speak on the record.
The incumbent faces former City Councilor and School Committee member Greg Verga in Tuesday's municipal election. Races for city councilor at-large, ward councilors and School Committee will also be on the ballot.
