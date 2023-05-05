ESSEX — Town Meeting voted to override tax-limiting Proposition 2 1/2 to fund the town’s assessment for the Manchester Essex Regional and Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical school districts, and on Monday, resident voters will be asked to confirm the funding.
The town election is next Monday, May 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Essex Public Safety Building, 11 John Wise Ave.
Ballot Question 1 asks if the town should be allowed to assess an additional $289,165 in real estate and personal property taxes for supplementing Essex’s Manchester Essex Regional School District assessment for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
Question 2 asks if the town should assess an additional $56,186 in real estate and personal property taxes to supplement the Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School District assessment for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
In the only contested race on the ballot, Nina H. McKinnon of 1 Low Land Farm Road is challenging incumbent and committee Chair Theresa L. Whitman of 8 Lufkin St. for one seat to represent the town on the Manchester Essex Regional School Committee.
Other contests on the ballot are:
Board of Selectmen, one seat: Candidate Alva A. Ingaharro of 93 Martin St. is running for a three-year term. Incumbent Guy Bradford chose not run for re-election.
Board of Assessors: Stephen A. Poulos of 156R Eastern Ave. seeks re-election to a three-year term.
Moderator: Incumbent Jeffrey D. Jones of 23 Choate St. seeks re-election to a three-year term.
Board of Health: David M. Driscoll of 145 Western Ave. is running for re-election to a three-year term.
Constable, two positions for three years each: Incumbent William J.S. Knovak of 13 Town Farm Road is the only candidate.
Board of Library Trustees: Carla C. Christensen of 15 School St. is running for a three-year term.
Housing Authority: Running for re-election for a five-year term is Gordon L. Thompson, Jr. of 119 Western Ave.
Planning Board: Running for two five-year terms are Simone A. Early of 113 Apple St. and Peter C. Levasseur of 6 Water St. Seeking to fill two one-year unexpired terms are Judson A. Lane of 21 Lanes Road and Jay E. Tetzloff of 98 Western Ave.