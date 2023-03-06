ESSEX — For Town Clerk Pamela Thorne, May’s town election will be her last rodeo.
Thorne, who plans to retire in July, describes this May’s election as “bittersweet” since it will be her last as town clerk in Essex. Thorne said she plans to work through annual Town Meeting on Monday, May 1, and then the town election the following Monday, May 8.
But for the immediate future, Thorne’s focus will be directed to overseeing an election that will include an open selectmen’s seat, soon to be vacated by Guy Bradford. Bradford recently said he would not seek re-election for another three-year term.
The last day to obtain and takeout nomination papers for the election is Thursday, March 16, at 5 p.m., according to the town’s website, essexma.org. Those running for elected board seats must collect the signatures of 20 Essex registered voters to be placed on the ballot.
As for her take on the most interesting contests, Thorne pointed to the top two boards.
“The Board of Selectmen and the School Committee seats are interesting to me as no one has taken out papers yet,” said Thorne. “Right now, there is no ‘race’ as we have no contested seats (two people running for one seat).”
Thorne also points to the Planning Board contest as one that might be out of the ordinary.
“We have two additional seats to fill the Planning Board to fill vacancies due to resignations last year,” she said.
According to Thorne, this the status of the races for town seats:
Selectman: The seat held by Bradford will be up for grabs. So far, no candidate has taken out papers for the seat.
Board of Assessors: One seat is open, and so far, only incumbent Steve Poulos has taken out papers for the three-year term.
Town moderator: One candidate has returned papers for the three-year term — incumbent Jeffrey Jones.
Board of Health: So far, only incumbent Dr. David Driscoll has taken out papers for the one available seat. The seat is for three years.
Town constable: For the two available three-year seats, one candidate has returned papers — incumbent William Knovak.
Manchester Essex Regional School Committee: So far, no candidate has taken out papers for one available seat. The term is for three years.
Board of Library Trustees: One candidate, so far, has taken out papers for one available seat to serve a three-year term. That candidate is Carla Christensen.
Housing Authority: For the five-year term available, only incumbent member Gordon Thompson has taken out papers.
Planning Board: Simone Early and Peter Levasseur have taken out papers to run for two five-year seats, while Judson Lane and Jay Tetzloff have taken out papers to fill two one-year unexpired terms.
