ESSEX — Volunteers working the Essex Town Election polls said turnout has been strong all day Monday.
As of 5 p.m., three hours before polls closed, 411 votes had been tabulated. About 250 ballots had been cast around 2 p.m.
"So far we have more voters than we had at Town Meeting," said Election Warden Cathleen McKinnon, "so we're happy with that."
There is only one contested race in Monday's election: incumbent Matthew Greco and Brett Prince are running for a spot on the Planning Board. Despite having a single race, Assistant Town Clerk Theresa Mansfield said her day working the polls has been busy, dealing with the steady turnout.
Monday marked the first election held in the town's new Public Safety Building on John Wise Avenue. Previous elections were held in the vehicle bay at now demolished Memorial Building fire station on Martin Street.
McKinnon said working in the new Public Safety Building has been a "good, positive experience." She also noted that working in a heated room had made her day a bit easier.