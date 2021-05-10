ESSEX — The town polls were quite busy at times Monday as registered voters confirmed a slate of candidates to their seats and chose one of two candidates for the Planning Board.
The Times went to press before the winners were announced. Full results may be found online at gloucestertimes.com.
Incumbent William French faced a challenge to secure his third full five-year term on the Planning Board from newcomer Shelly Bradbury, a member of the community group Save Essex’s Landscape.
Michael Antell was the sole person running for a one-year term for assessor. Likewise, Sally Rich and Katrina Koch-Sundquist were the only candidates in their races for Board of Health and Regional School Committee, respectively.
Seeking reelection this year were Assessor Michael Catalodo for a three-year term, Town Moderator Jeffery Jones for a one-year term, Selectmen Peter Phippen for a three-year term, Constables Robert Bradley and William Knovak for one-year terms, and Board of Library Trustees member Jennifer Mayer for a three-year term.