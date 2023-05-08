Election season for Cape Ann towns continues this week with voters going to the polls in Essex on Monday and Rockport on Tuesday. Manchester-by-the-Sea votes on May 16.
Essex polls are open Monday, May 8, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Essex Public Safety Building, 11 John Wise Ave.
In the only contested race on the Essex ballot, Nina H. McKinnon of 1 Low Land Farm Road is challenging incumbent and committee Chair Theresa L. Whitman of 8 Lufkin St. for one seat to represent the town on the Manchester Essex Regional School Committee.
Voters will also be asked to confirm Town Meeting’s votes to override tax-limiting Proposition 2 1/2 to fund the town’s assessments for the Manchester Essex Regional and Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical school districts.
Rockport polls are open Tuesday, May 9, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for voters in Precinct 1 at Town Hall Annex, 26 Broadway; Precinct 2 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway; and Precinct 3 at the Community House, 58 Broadway.
There are contested races for the Board of Selectmen, town moderator and Housing Authority.
John “Jack” B. Porter and Franklyn J. “Frank” Favaloro, both Fire Department retirees are challenging incumbent Selectmen Paul F. Murphy and Ross Charles Brackett. The two selectmen terms are three years.
Former Town Clerk Patricia E. Brown and attorney Brian H. Sullivan are campaigning to succeed longtime Moderator Bob Visnick who decided not to seek re-election. The winner will be moderator for three years.
Running for the five-year Rockport Housing Authority seat being vacated by outgoing member John Knowlton are Peter Norman Souza Jr. and Jonathan E. Ring.
As results for both elections will be announced after the Times’ print deadline for the next day’s paper, look for the results soonest online at gloucestertimes.com, and in print for Essex on Wednesday, and Rockport on Thursday.