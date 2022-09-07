According to early results, Democratic voters in all three Cape Ann towns chose incumbent Ann-Margaret Ferrante as the nominee for Essex Fifth District state representative.

In Rockport, Manchester and Essex, Ferrante, a Gloucester resident, received a total of 1,608 votes. Her opponent, Nathaniel Mulcahy of Rockport, received 452 votes. Mulcahy conceded the race Tuesday night.

"To all who voted, to all who believed in the campaign, to the thousands of people who restored my faith in people and the future, I say thank you," Nathaniel Mulcahy wrote on Facebook. "To my supporters, forgive me for not bringing home the victory you so hoped for and richly deserved. And to Both Rep Ferrante and Ashley Sullivan, congratulations on your successes this evening. May you both strive to take the time to listen to the other side."

No one was named on the Republican ticket for Essex 5th District State representative, however Ashley Sullivan of Gloucester ran a write-in campaign. There were 149 total write-ins for the seat among the towns

Sullivan appears to have cleared the 150-vote threshold necessary to get her name on the November ballot. According to unofficial results, Sullivan, the chair of the Gloucester Republican City Committee, 35 votes in Rockport, 24 in Manchester and 21 in Essex, as well 84 votes in Gloucester, for a total of 164 votes.

In the attorney general race, Democrat Andrea Joy Campbell came up on top in all three towns with 1,570 total votes. Her opponents, Shannon Erika Liss-Riordan and Quentin Palfrey received 716 and 427 votes, respectively. Campbell as the Democratic nominee will face Republican James McMahon, who won uncontested. 

While Manchester and Essex residents sided with incumbent Paul Tucker in the Democrat district attorney race, Rockporters went with his opponent, James O'Shea. In total, Tucker received the most votes in the three towns combined with 1,327 versus O'Shea's 1,262. Tucker, the ultimate winner, will be unopposed in Nov. 8 election as there are no Republican candidates.

In the Democrat sheriff race, the Cape Ann towns also chose Virginia Leigh over incumbent Kevin Coppinger by 1,616 to 1,150. However, Coppinger won the race, and as there no Republican candidates in the sheriff’s race, is uncontested int the Nov. 8 election.

In Rockport, 2,237 of the town's 6,138 registered voters participated in this year's primary election. Manchester saw 1,135 of its 4,340 registered voters and Essex saw 744 of its 2,894.

Here's how Rockport, Manchester and Essex voted in full; final winners are in bold:

DEMOCRAT 

GOVERNOR

Sonia Rosa Chang-Díaz: Rockport, 161; Manchester, 67; Essex, 45

Maura Healey: Rockport, 1,600; Manchester, 722; Essex, 450

Write-in:- Rockport, 1; Manchester, 4; Essex, 0

Blank: Rockport, 36; Manchester, 18; Essex, 6

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Kimberley Driscoll: Rockport, 1,166; Manchester, 571; Essex, 339

Tami Gouveia: Rockport, 183; Manchester, 72; Essex, 46

Eric Lesser: Rockport, 312; Manchester, 125; Essex, 94

Write-in:  Rockport, 1; Manchester, 2; Essex, 0

Blank: Rockport, 136; Manchester, 41; Essex, 22

ATTORNEY GENERAL 

Andrea Joy Campbell: Rockport, 873; Manchester, 445; Essex, 260

Shannon Erika Liss-Riordan: Rockport, 550; Manchester, 207; Essex, 143

Quentin Palfrey: Rockport, 252; Manchester, 104; Essex, 72

Write-in: Rockport, 2; Manchester, 0; Essex, 0

Blank: Rockport, 121; Manchester, 55; Essex, 26

SECRETARY OF STATE

William Francis Galvin -- Rockport, 1,201; Manchester, 544; Essex, 346

Tanisha Sullivan: Rockport, 526; Manchester, 230; Essex, 137

Write-in: Rockport, 1; Manchester, 1; Essex, 0

Blank: Rockport, 70; Manchester, 36; Essex, 18

TREASURER

Deborah Goldberg: Rockport, 1,438; Manchester, 653; Essex, 407

Write-in: Rockport, 0; Manchester, 2; Essex, 0

Blank: Rockport, 360; Manchester, 156; Essex, 94

AUDITOR

Christopher Dempsey -- Rockport, 580; Manchester, 333; Essex, 190

Diana Dizoglio -- Rockport, 960; Manchester, 343; Essex, 247

Write-in: Rockport, 0; Manchester, 3; Essex, 0

Blank: Rockport, 258; Manchester, 132; Essex, 64

REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS

Seth Moulton: Rockport, 1,567; Manchester, 704; Essex, 446

Write-in: Rockport, 8; Manchester, 2; Essex, 1

Blank: Rockport, 223; Manchester, 105; Essex, 54

GOVERNOR'S COUNCILOR

Eileen Duff: Rockport, 1,408; Manchester, 611; Essex, 407

Write-in: Rockport, 3; Manchester, 2; Essex, 0

Blank: Rockport, 387; Manchester, 198; Essex, 94

SENATOR IN GENERAL COURT

Write-in: Rockport, 72; Manchester, 54; Essex, 18

Blank: Rockport, 1,726; Manchester, 757; Essex, 483

REPRESENTATIVE IN GENERAL COURT

Ann-Margaret Ferrante: Rockport, 1,051; Manchester, 569; Essex, 369

Nathaniel Mulcahy: Rockport, 680; Manchester, 161; Essex, 110

Write-in: Rockport, 0; Manchester, 0; Essex, 0

Blank: Rockport, 67; Manchester, 81; Essex, 22

DISTRICT ATTORNEY

James O'Shea: Rockport, 753; Manchester, 306; Essex, 209

Paul Tucker: Rockport, 734; Manchester, 372; Essex, 227

Write-in: Rockport, 0; Manchester, 0; Essex, 0

Blank: Rockport, 311; Manchester, 133; Essex, 65

SHERIFF

Kevin Coppinger: Rockport, 676; Manchester, 292; Essex, 187

Virginia Leigh: Rockport, 938; Manchester, 415; Essex, 270

Write-in: Rockport, 1; Manchester, 0; Essex, 0

Blank: Rockport, 183; Manchester, 104; Essex, 44

REPUBLICAN

GOVERNOR

Geoff Diehl: Rockport, 219; Manchester, 156; Essex, 129

Chris Doughty: Rockport, 218; Manchester, 162; Essex, 113

Write-in: Rockport, 0; Manchester, 1; Essex, 0

Blank: Rockport, 6; Manchester, 5; Essex, 1

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Leah Allen: Rockport, 264; Manchester, 187; Essex, 150

Kate Campanale: Rockport, 131; Manchester, 107; Essex, 70

Write-in: Rockport, 0; Manchester, 1; Essex, 1

Blank: Rockport, 48; Manchester, 29; Essex, 22

ATTORNEY GENERAL 

James McMahon: Rockport, 345; Manchester, 244; Essex, 189

Write-in: Rockport, 0; Manchester, 2; Essex, 2

Blank: Rockport, 98; Manchester, 78; Essex, 52

SECRETARY OF STATE

Rayla Campbell: Rockport, 328; Manchester, 234; Essex, 184

Write-in: Rockport, 2; Manchester, 4; Essex, 2

Blank: Rockport, 113; Manchester, 86; Essex, 57

TREASURER

Write-in: Rockport, 14; Manchester, 23; Essex, 12

Blank: Rockport, 429; Manchester, 301; Essex, 231

AUDITOR

Anthony Amore: Rockport, 333; Manchester, 232; Essex, 184

Write-in: Rockport, 0; Manchester, 1; Essex, 1

Blank -- Rockport, 110; Manchester, 91; Essex, 58

REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS

Bob May: Rockport, 324; Manchester, 228; Essex, 178

Write-in: Rockport, 11; Manchester, 10; Essex, 5

Blank: Rockport, 108; Manchester, 86; Essex, 60

GOVERNOR'S COUNCILOR

Michael Walsh: Rockport, 329; Manchester, 226; Essex, 177

Write-in: Rockport, 0; Manchester, 2; Essex, 1

Blank: Rockport, 114; Manchester, 96; Essex, 65

SENATOR IN GENERAL COURT

Bruce Tarr: Rockport, 380; Manchester, 280; Essex, 215

Write-in: Rockport, 3; Manchester, 4; Essex, 1

Blank: Rockport, 60; Manchester, 40; Essex, 27

REPRESENTATIVE IN GENERAL COURT

Write-in: Rockport, 66; Manchester, 52; Essex, 31

Blank -- Rockport, 377; Manchester, 272; Essex, 211

DISTRICT ATTORNEY

Write-in: Rockport, 19; Manchester, 15; Essex, 8

Blank: Rockport, 424; Manchester, 309; Essex, 235

SHERIFF

Write-in: Rockport, 40; Manchester, 28; Essex, 17

Blank: Rockport, 403; Manchester, 296; Essex, 226

Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you