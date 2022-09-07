According to early results, Democratic voters in all three Cape Ann towns chose incumbent Ann-Margaret Ferrante as the nominee for Essex Fifth District state representative.
In Rockport, Manchester and Essex, Ferrante, a Gloucester resident, received a total of 1,608 votes. Her opponent, Nathaniel Mulcahy of Rockport, received 452 votes. Mulcahy conceded the race Tuesday night.
"To all who voted, to all who believed in the campaign, to the thousands of people who restored my faith in people and the future, I say thank you," Nathaniel Mulcahy wrote on Facebook. "To my supporters, forgive me for not bringing home the victory you so hoped for and richly deserved. And to Both Rep Ferrante and Ashley Sullivan, congratulations on your successes this evening. May you both strive to take the time to listen to the other side."
No one was named on the Republican ticket for Essex 5th District State representative, however Ashley Sullivan of Gloucester ran a write-in campaign. There were 149 total write-ins for the seat among the towns
Sullivan appears to have cleared the 150-vote threshold necessary to get her name on the November ballot. According to unofficial results, Sullivan, the chair of the Gloucester Republican City Committee, 35 votes in Rockport, 24 in Manchester and 21 in Essex, as well 84 votes in Gloucester, for a total of 164 votes.
In the attorney general race, Democrat Andrea Joy Campbell came up on top in all three towns with 1,570 total votes. Her opponents, Shannon Erika Liss-Riordan and Quentin Palfrey received 716 and 427 votes, respectively. Campbell as the Democratic nominee will face Republican James McMahon, who won uncontested.
While Manchester and Essex residents sided with incumbent Paul Tucker in the Democrat district attorney race, Rockporters went with his opponent, James O'Shea. In total, Tucker received the most votes in the three towns combined with 1,327 versus O'Shea's 1,262. Tucker, the ultimate winner, will be unopposed in Nov. 8 election as there are no Republican candidates.
In the Democrat sheriff race, the Cape Ann towns also chose Virginia Leigh over incumbent Kevin Coppinger by 1,616 to 1,150. However, Coppinger won the race, and as there no Republican candidates in the sheriff’s race, is uncontested int the Nov. 8 election.
In Rockport, 2,237 of the town's 6,138 registered voters participated in this year's primary election. Manchester saw 1,135 of its 4,340 registered voters and Essex saw 744 of its 2,894.
Here's how Rockport, Manchester and Essex voted in full; final winners are in bold:
DEMOCRAT
GOVERNOR
Sonia Rosa Chang-Díaz: Rockport, 161; Manchester, 67; Essex, 45
Maura Healey: Rockport, 1,600; Manchester, 722; Essex, 450
Write-in:- Rockport, 1; Manchester, 4; Essex, 0
Blank: Rockport, 36; Manchester, 18; Essex, 6
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
Kimberley Driscoll: Rockport, 1,166; Manchester, 571; Essex, 339
Tami Gouveia: Rockport, 183; Manchester, 72; Essex, 46
Eric Lesser: Rockport, 312; Manchester, 125; Essex, 94
Write-in: Rockport, 1; Manchester, 2; Essex, 0
Blank: Rockport, 136; Manchester, 41; Essex, 22
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Andrea Joy Campbell: Rockport, 873; Manchester, 445; Essex, 260
Shannon Erika Liss-Riordan: Rockport, 550; Manchester, 207; Essex, 143
Quentin Palfrey: Rockport, 252; Manchester, 104; Essex, 72
Write-in: Rockport, 2; Manchester, 0; Essex, 0
Blank: Rockport, 121; Manchester, 55; Essex, 26
SECRETARY OF STATE
William Francis Galvin -- Rockport, 1,201; Manchester, 544; Essex, 346
Tanisha Sullivan: Rockport, 526; Manchester, 230; Essex, 137
Write-in: Rockport, 1; Manchester, 1; Essex, 0
Blank: Rockport, 70; Manchester, 36; Essex, 18
TREASURER
Deborah Goldberg: Rockport, 1,438; Manchester, 653; Essex, 407
Write-in: Rockport, 0; Manchester, 2; Essex, 0
Blank: Rockport, 360; Manchester, 156; Essex, 94
AUDITOR
Christopher Dempsey -- Rockport, 580; Manchester, 333; Essex, 190
Diana Dizoglio -- Rockport, 960; Manchester, 343; Essex, 247
Write-in: Rockport, 0; Manchester, 3; Essex, 0
Blank: Rockport, 258; Manchester, 132; Essex, 64
REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS
Seth Moulton: Rockport, 1,567; Manchester, 704; Essex, 446
Write-in: Rockport, 8; Manchester, 2; Essex, 1
Blank: Rockport, 223; Manchester, 105; Essex, 54
GOVERNOR'S COUNCILOR
Eileen Duff: Rockport, 1,408; Manchester, 611; Essex, 407
Write-in: Rockport, 3; Manchester, 2; Essex, 0
Blank: Rockport, 387; Manchester, 198; Essex, 94
SENATOR IN GENERAL COURT
Write-in: Rockport, 72; Manchester, 54; Essex, 18
Blank: Rockport, 1,726; Manchester, 757; Essex, 483
REPRESENTATIVE IN GENERAL COURT
Ann-Margaret Ferrante: Rockport, 1,051; Manchester, 569; Essex, 369
Nathaniel Mulcahy: Rockport, 680; Manchester, 161; Essex, 110
Write-in: Rockport, 0; Manchester, 0; Essex, 0
Blank: Rockport, 67; Manchester, 81; Essex, 22
DISTRICT ATTORNEY
James O'Shea: Rockport, 753; Manchester, 306; Essex, 209
Paul Tucker: Rockport, 734; Manchester, 372; Essex, 227
Write-in: Rockport, 0; Manchester, 0; Essex, 0
Blank: Rockport, 311; Manchester, 133; Essex, 65
SHERIFF
Kevin Coppinger: Rockport, 676; Manchester, 292; Essex, 187
Virginia Leigh: Rockport, 938; Manchester, 415; Essex, 270
Write-in: Rockport, 1; Manchester, 0; Essex, 0
Blank: Rockport, 183; Manchester, 104; Essex, 44
REPUBLICAN
GOVERNOR
Geoff Diehl: Rockport, 219; Manchester, 156; Essex, 129
Chris Doughty: Rockport, 218; Manchester, 162; Essex, 113
Write-in: Rockport, 0; Manchester, 1; Essex, 0
Blank: Rockport, 6; Manchester, 5; Essex, 1
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
Leah Allen: Rockport, 264; Manchester, 187; Essex, 150
Kate Campanale: Rockport, 131; Manchester, 107; Essex, 70
Write-in: Rockport, 0; Manchester, 1; Essex, 1
Blank: Rockport, 48; Manchester, 29; Essex, 22
ATTORNEY GENERAL
James McMahon: Rockport, 345; Manchester, 244; Essex, 189
Write-in: Rockport, 0; Manchester, 2; Essex, 2
Blank: Rockport, 98; Manchester, 78; Essex, 52
SECRETARY OF STATE
Rayla Campbell: Rockport, 328; Manchester, 234; Essex, 184
Write-in: Rockport, 2; Manchester, 4; Essex, 2
Blank: Rockport, 113; Manchester, 86; Essex, 57
TREASURER
Write-in: Rockport, 14; Manchester, 23; Essex, 12
Blank: Rockport, 429; Manchester, 301; Essex, 231
AUDITOR
Anthony Amore: Rockport, 333; Manchester, 232; Essex, 184
Write-in: Rockport, 0; Manchester, 1; Essex, 1
Blank -- Rockport, 110; Manchester, 91; Essex, 58
REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS
Bob May: Rockport, 324; Manchester, 228; Essex, 178
Write-in: Rockport, 11; Manchester, 10; Essex, 5
Blank: Rockport, 108; Manchester, 86; Essex, 60
GOVERNOR'S COUNCILOR
Michael Walsh: Rockport, 329; Manchester, 226; Essex, 177
Write-in: Rockport, 0; Manchester, 2; Essex, 1
Blank: Rockport, 114; Manchester, 96; Essex, 65
SENATOR IN GENERAL COURT
Bruce Tarr: Rockport, 380; Manchester, 280; Essex, 215
Write-in: Rockport, 3; Manchester, 4; Essex, 1
Blank: Rockport, 60; Manchester, 40; Essex, 27
REPRESENTATIVE IN GENERAL COURT
Write-in: Rockport, 66; Manchester, 52; Essex, 31
Blank -- Rockport, 377; Manchester, 272; Essex, 211
DISTRICT ATTORNEY
Write-in: Rockport, 19; Manchester, 15; Essex, 8
Blank: Rockport, 424; Manchester, 309; Essex, 235
SHERIFF
Write-in: Rockport, 40; Manchester, 28; Essex, 17
Blank: Rockport, 403; Manchester, 296; Essex, 226