MANCHESTER — Five candidates believe they have what it takes to help the Manchester Essex Regional School District navigate its current financial challenges.
Only two will be elected to the Manchester Essex Regional School Committee at Town Election this year. The candidates are Nadia Wetzler, Kristen McLaughlin, Eric Bradford, Anna Lin Mitchell and Erica Spencer.
Polls will be open Tuesday, May 17, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Memorial Elementary School, 43 Lincoln St.
The school district’s fiscal year 2023 budget, pegged at $24,987,369, has a $1.1 million funding gap which will be covered in part by $460,000 in program and service cuts. These cuts include two full-time teacher positions and the K-6 exploratory foreign language program. To balance the budget and possibly regain some cut programs, the district will pitch a Proposition 2 1/2 override at next year’s town meetings.
Manchester Town Meeting approved the town’s share of the budget, $15,909,698, last Monday. Essex voters will have their say on the remaining $8,695,830 at their annual Town Meeting on Monday, May 2.
McLaughlin served on the Manchester Memorial School Council from 2017 to 2019. She works as a criminal defense attorney at Bowser Law in Chelmsford and her twin children are in third grade this year.
“While my inner beliefs are strongly in support of low student-teacher ratios and elementary foreign language programs, I am committed to exhausting all options and looking at other ways that we can retain as much of this as possible,” she said of the recent budget cuts. “I believe there are always creative solutions to every problem, and my negotiating skills as an attorney can be put to use here. I’m good at seeing all sides and can be creative in my problem solving.”
Spencer served on both the elementary and middle school councils. Her three sons have attended Manchester Essex Regional schools since kindergarten. Two are now at the high school and one is at the middle school.
“I believe that a seat on the School Committee would allow me to serve my community, while using the skills I’ve developed as an attorney, an accountant, and a long-time parent in this district,” she said. “I’ve been actively involved in our school system: I’ve co-chaired a successful school auction, served multiple terms on the School Council, co-chaired fifth-grade events and activities, and participated in various school task forces. I’ve always believed in digging in and participating, all the more so when things get tough — and the last couple of years have certainly been difficult.”
Lin Mitchell serves as a chief financial officer for Splash International, a nonprofit that works to bring clean water to communities in need across the world. She has a sixth-grader, fourth-grader and kindergartner enrolled in the school district.
“As for the planned budget cuts for math, art, and foreign language curriculum, it’s disappointing to say the least,” she said. “Budget cuts are never easy but I think with my financial and budget management background I will be able to provide the school administration and the community financial insight and support to allow us to make the best decisions together for our children.”
Bradford has worked as a software architect for the majority of his professional life. His son studies at Manchester Essex Regional Middle School.
“The specific convergence of factors that led to this override proposal is unlikely to repeat itself, but as a general rule I recognize that the maintenance of MERSD’s level of quality provides an exceptional return on investment for both Manchester and Essex residents,” he said of the proposed override request. “I fully recognize that these tradeoffs may pose a challenge in our current economic environment, and look forward to exploring mechanisms for doing all we can to maintain MERSD’s high standards while being mindful of the impact to taxpayers.”
Wetzler is an attorney and Manchester Sustainability Committee member with three children enrolled in the district. She declined to comment on the district’s budget issues.
“I prefer not to answer without more information on what is driving these decisions,” she explained. “But I would like to carefully scrutinize any decision to cut foreign language and other programs.”
In Essex, Jacob Foster is running uncontested for an Essex seat on the Regional School Committee seat. He could not be reached for comment in time for publication.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.