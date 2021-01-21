With a goal of welcoming students into a new building in 2023, the city's school district has got a lot to do.
And in order to keep the public up to date with how progress is going, the district hosted a public meeting on Wednesday night to provide an update about the combining of East Gloucester and Veterans' Memorial elementary schools at 11 Webster St.
There were approximately 26 attendees at the meetings.
Designing the building
In an eight-step process, the project is at the detailed design phase that will last from December 2020 to August 2021.
“As we move into the design development, we really begin to zero into the details,” Michele Rogers of Dore & Whittier explained on Wednesday night. She went on to explain that in this phase they look at every single column and every small fixture and put it out again for pricing to ensure they are still on budget.
After the detailed design, construction will begin with classes scheduled to resume in the new building on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.
As members continue to think about the exterior design of the new school, the project team is discussing four different types of brick, metal panels, granite foundation that runs along the edge of the building, and wood timbers.
“We are encouraged to think about what we don’t like and narrow it down from there,” Veterans Memorial Elementary School Principal Matt Fusco said.
They are also looking at different shades of blue that will mimic the ocean theme that they have chosen to accent the outside.
The oceanic theme continues into the interior of the building as the tiling lining the walls and floors are drafted to showcase a continuous wave.
Different colors throughout the building are planned to hallmark which area each classroom is located. East Gloucester Elementary School Principal Amy Pasquarello explained that the one grade may be in the yellow wing while another may sit in the orange wing.
Collaboration is key
The school district is partnering with the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) to combine the two schools at 11 Webster St.
MSBA's involvement in the latest Gloucester project includes oversight and auditing of expenditures, approval of prescribed benchmarks, a funding partnership as they have agreed to fund $27 million of the project cost, and a proven process that requires management and design.
Superintendent Ben Lummis noted that as he has moved to the seaside community, he has learned about the city’s past building projects — not all of which had “great history."
But, he said, that has changed since the city has begun to collaborate with the MSBA.
“We have been working with the MSBA for a number of years,” Lummis said, explaining that they introduce a level of professional management that bring a “new path around how we do Capital Projects. That is in part due to the partnership with MSBA.”
Finding additional space
St. Ann Catholic School at the corner of Pleasant and Prospect streets and Pathways for Children at 29 Emerson Ave. are being vetted by the city’s School Committee and architectural designers Dore & Whittier as temporary housing for the pupils and staff of Veterans Memorial Elementary School.
Pathways has offered a rent of $20,000 a month while the Archdiocese of Boston has put the use of the St. Ann facility at $19,000 a month, city CFO John Dunn explained.
One attendee requested information about where the extended school year during the summer months will take place as Veterans is under construction.
Lummis explained that the district is in the process of finalizing a space as they look at schools such as Beeman and West Parish.
Continued communication
As the project continues, the school district’s communication with the community include a new project website at http://egsvetsbuilding.gloucesterschools.com, links from the District homepage and both elementary school websites, sign up for email updates and submit questions. The public is also encouraged to review past presentations, watch meeting videos, and access project archives.
The next community forum is tentatively scheduled for March 16 to discuss construction logistics, safety, noise abatement, and traffic.
