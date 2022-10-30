ROCKPORT — The Rockport Democratic Town Committee recently organized a forum focusing on Question 1 on the Nov. 8 election ballot.
The forum was taped by 1623 Studios and may be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DVvs3vtVaHw.
Question 1 will ask Massachusetts voters to amend the state Constitution to set a 4% surtax on the portion of an individual’s annual income above $1 million. The money would be earmarked for education and transportation projects.
"Early voting has begun so we thought it was important to provide an unbiased forum to educate voters around what many see as a contentious issue," said the committee's Nathanial Mulcahy.
The two speakers were Charles D. Chieppo, a Pioneer Institute senior fellow, and Yousif Abdallah, director for the North Shore Labor Council, a coalition of 50 unions that works to uplift working families across the North Shore.
Abdallah also serves as a regional field firector for the Fair Share for Massachusetts campaign, which is working to pass Question 1 on the November ballot. He has a bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.
Chieppo previously was policy director in Massachusetts’ Executive Office for Administration and Finance and directed Pioneer’s Shamie Center for Restructuring Government. While in state government, he led the successful effort to reform the Commonwealth’s public construction laws, helped develop and enact a new charter school funding formula, and worked on state workforce issues such as pension reform and easing state restrictions against privatization. In 2000, Chieppo was a member of the MBTA’s Blue Ribbon Committee on Forward Funding and, more recently, his analysis of the proposed merger between the University of Massachusetts and Southern New England School of Law played a key role in the Board of Higher Education’s rejection of the proposal. His columns appeared regularly in The Boston Herald and have also been published by The Boston Globe, Boston Business Journal, Providence Journal, Springfield Republican, and Worcester Telegram & Gazette.