Preliminary Election

The city's Preliminary Election takes place on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Here is a rundown of the 2023 polling locations in Gloucester:

Ward 1, Precincts 1 and 2: East Veterans Elementary School, 11 Webster St. (Polling location change).

Ward 2, Precincts 1 and 2: Our Lady’s Youth Center, 140 Prospect St.

Ward 3, Precincts 1 and 2: Gloucester High School, 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road.

Ward 4, Precinct 1: Beeman Memorial Elementary School, 138 Cherry St.

Ward 4, Precinct 2: Plum Cove Elementary School, 15 Hickory St.

Ward 5, Precinct 1: Magnolia Library and Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave.

Ward 5, Precinct 2: West Parish Elementary School, 10 Concord St.

Candidates in the preliminary election are:

Mayor, choose one: Incumbent Greg Verga, Ward 2 City Councilor Tracy O’Neil, former city Health Director Mary Ellen Rose and Francisco A. Sclafani.

City councilor, Ward 2, choose one: Daniel J. Epstein, Dylan C. Benson, Donald W. Tgettis and former Ward 2 Councilor Barrett S. “Barry” Pett.

City councilor, Ward 3, choose one: Joseph R. Orlando, Jason Michael Hakes and Marjorie J. Grace.