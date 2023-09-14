Incumbent first-term Mayor Greg Verga, Ward 2 City Councilor Tracy O’Neil, former city Health Director Mary Ellen Rose and perennial mayoral candidate Francisco Sclafani all want to be Gloucester’s next mayor.
The four are all candidates in the Preliminary Election on Tuesday, Sept. 19, with voters facing this race on the ballot citywide. There are also preliminary City Council races in Wards 2 and 3.
The mayoral candidates were interviewed last week at 1623 Studios by Rockport resident June Michaels in a series of interviews presented by the nonpartisan League of Women Voters of Cape Ann, which does not endorse any candidates.
The top two mayoral vote-getters in the Preliminary Election will move on to the ballot for the Nov. 7 Municipal Election.
The candidates were asked about their qualifications, their stance on education, the harbor, climate change and the new state law, known as Section 3A, requiring MBTA communities to create a multi-family zoning district within a half mile of public transportation.
You can watch the full interviews at gloucestertimes.com or on 1623 Studios’ YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BdQD-UtVL8E
Greg Verga
Verga, who formerly served on the City Council and School Committee, said he was most proud of his stance on the need to upgrade of the sewer treatment plant to include a secondary treatment facility, as a result of a recent consent decree with U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.
“Not an exciting or sexy subject,” the mayor said, “but it’s an issue that has been kicking around for decades, four decades to be exact. The city has been on a waiver for all of that time and other mayors had the good fortune of being able to kick the can down the road. When I stepped into office, the feds were really fed up with us doing that. So, we told them we were going to work on this.”
Verga said he earmarked $10 million of the $23 million the city received in COVID Local Recovery Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act toward the project.
“And in the next four of five years we will have a new sewer plant in the works and hopefully operational. and so again, not a sexy thing, but we all have to flush.”
On the MBTA communities question, Verga said the first thing the city needs to concentrate on is getting into compliance with 3A.
“So, there’s been some misconceptions, misinformation, outright scare tactics about what 3A really means. The fact is, A., it is a law,” Verga said. “This is not a choice.”
He said the state has already punished about a half dozen cities or towns who have not come into interim compliance with the law by cutting funding to their housing authorities.
Verga said the city has started a comprehensive planning initiative to update Gloucester’s 2001 master plan. He said when the city debated zoning ordinance amendments in March 2022, the pushback was they did nothing for affordable housing “and we shouldn’t do any changes until we have a master plan. So, I agree with them.”
He said he kicked off the comprehensive planning initiative to hear from people on their values, goals and desires for the city.
“We can develop zoning amendments that fall in line with that,” Verga said. “Just saying ‘no’ is not going to work.”
Mary Ellen Rose
Rose, who has a doctorate in health education, said the one accomplishment which she said makes her uniquely qualified to be mayor was work she did with the U.S. Department of State.
“I would have to say that my work at the Department of State as the director of health promotion there would probably qualify for that answer,” she said, “because I was in charge of creating programs for the entire Department of State’s 16 annexes, I believe, that were around Washington, D.C., as well as the embassies around the world and it was a challenging job that the State Department … had really struggled with for years to get off the ground and to be effective.”
Rose said she was “challenged with not only creating a program but creating data collection systems and bringing everything together from … dozens of insurance carriers that cover the federal employees.”
The work involved doing educational programming for all the federal employees across the Department of State, she said.
“It was a lot of juggling and it was fascinating work,” Rose said.
Regarding the MBTA communities issue, she said: “This is a very complex issue and Gloucester has a significant amount of housing designated as affordable. It doesn’t necessarily qualify for what the TOD (Transit-Oriented Development) is asking for. and we evidently also don’t have a complete inventory of that affordable housing, so we really need some more … I need some more data before I can have an intelligent conversation about what would be the best road to take.”
Tracy O’Neil
When asked what makes her qualified to be Gloucester’s mayor, O’Neil said her stance against zoning changes last year stood out.
“Well, I became Ward 2 councilor and we immediately had zoning amendments come up in front of the council. So, I read the law, and decided it was not a good choice for Gloucester,” O’Neil said.
“I read as much as I could and I still firmly believe we need to keep our zoning laws because we have zoning laws for a reason. We need to keep our natural resources as long as possible, for our children and our grandchildren. and it opened my eyes, and it was great because I learned a lot.”
On the MBTA communities and what housing qualifies for it, O’Neil said, “That law specifically states that there is no provision for affordable housing and there is no provision for elderly housing, so it’s not affordable, it is not.”
In talking about the downtown, O’Neil said she lives within a half mile of the Gloucester train station and she said that 3A states that “there is no restriction on the size of the bedrooms, there is no restriction on the number of bedrooms, no restriction on the number of occupants and must be suitable for families with children.”
O’Neil said she has nothing against children, but she said the proposed zoning district has to have a minimum of 2,270 multifamily units. She was concerned the law might increase Gloucester’s population “by over a third.”
Francisco Sclafani
Sclafani is making his ninth run for mayor. When asked what accomplishment makes him particularly qualified for the job, he recalled a story of saving a 9-year-old from drowning while a guest on a friend’s boat.
“God put me there, I was on the boat, the boat (came) in and this girl had slipped on her father’s or mother’s boat and she went right between the boat and the dock. and I went down and I said, ‘Gee, God, I’m wearing my best shirt, then I see bubbles coming up …” He said he got on his chest and felt around in the dirty water and his fingers touched her shoulder.
“She had jumped in the water. Her ankles were in about six, eight inches of mud. She was drowning right under the lip of the dock. I have to believe that God gave me the strength, I just grabbed her with one hand and I pulled her up, you know, and she was screaming.” He said her father thanked him.
He added, “I always said that maybe that would get me into heaven, who knows.”
On the MBTA communities issue, Sclafani said: “I really don’t want to overpopulate Gloucester, because in 400 years, the population of Gloucester has never exceeded 28,000, and the reason why is our limited supply of fresh, drinkable water.”
He was also concerned about the increase in population and the resulting traffic increased development might generate.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.