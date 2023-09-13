Ward 2 election

The citys' preliminary election is Tuesday, Sept. 19. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All Ward 2 voters cast ballots at Our Lady’s Youth Center, 140 Prospect St.

Candidates on the Ward 2 ballot are:

Mayor, choose one: Incumbent Greg Verga, Ward 2 City Councilor Tracy O’Neil, former city Health Director Mary Ellen Rose and Francisco A. Sclafani.

City councilor, Ward 2, choose one: Daniel J. Epstein, Dylan C. Benson, Donald W. Tgettis and former Ward 2 Councilor Barrett S. “Barry” Pett.