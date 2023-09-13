One of the busiest parts of the city, Ward 2, features a four-way race for City Council in the Sept. 19 Preliminary Election in which the two top vote-getters advance to the Municipal Election on Nov. 7.
With the incumbent Ward 2 councilor, Tracy O’Neil, unable to run for reelection due to redistricting, the race for the council seat features a diverse field of in terms of the candidate’s experiences:
Dylan Benson, a 31-year-old Gloucester native who works in the city of Beverly’s legal department.
Donald Tgettis, a 70-year-old chiropractor who has lived in Ward 2 for more than 40 years.
Barrett S. Barry Pett, 70, the former one-term Ward 2 councilor who has long been active in the city.
Daniel Epstein, 46, who holds a doctorate in government from Harvard University.
The four candidates were interviewed on Sept. 4 at 1623 Studios by Cynthia Bjorlie of Gloucester for a series of interviews with candidates presented by the nonpartisan League of Women Voters of Cape Ann. You can catch the full interviews on 1623 Studios’ YouTube channel.
The candidates were asked a series of questions touching on topics of climate change, Gloucester’s waterfront, the high cost of housing and other topics.
The candidates all fielded a question on the state law for so-called “MBTA communities” mandating the creation of a zoning district for multifamily housing by right within a half-mile of an MBTA train or bus station.
Dylan Benson
Benson, a resident of Summit Street, dropped out of high school but went on to earn his high school equivalency diploma in 2012, a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Salem State University in 2017, a Master of Science in Criminal Justice from Anna Marie College in 2019 and master’s certificate from Northeastern University in 2021. He plans to attend law school.
“The reason I’m running is I’ve lived in this community all my life. Other than going to college, I’ve lived in Ward 2,” he said, noting his father is a shellfisherman and his mother has been a stay-at-home mom. Benson said as a child he lived in public housing on Maplewood Avenue. “I believe in this community.”
He said there are three reasons why he is running. The first is to be “an active listener for Ward 2.”
“I want to be a generational change for this ward,” he said was his second reason. “And three, I believe we can work collaboratively.”
His take on the MBTA communities’ issue: “I believe we have to follow the law, that is what I’ve read from the actual MBTA communities act law and then reading the attorney general’s opinion that we have to follow the law … We have to do it ... but also I believe that we can do this in a way that respects the neighborhoods, the unique character of our neighborhoods. and when we talk about affordable housing, too, and also development, I say this a lot, that we can do both. We can respect the unique character of our neighborhoods.”
Donald Tgettis
Tgettis spent six years in the Army and after that earned a bachelor’s degree in nutrition and a doctorate in chiropractic medicine. He says the only previous office he ever ran for was in the fifth grade and he won.
“The reason I’m running is I see some needs that I feel I could help the city with and some of those needs would be Ward 2 quality-of-life issues, infrastructure issues, housing issues, and that’s the reason why I’m running,” Tgettis said.
On the MBTA communities issue he said: “Personally, I think we have excellent Zoning and Planning Boards that handle that for the most part.”
“My main concern,” he said, “is if the infrastructure can support this, infrastructure being water, electric, sewer, traffic, education, schools, those are my main issues. If that can support it, then I support it. If it can’t, then we have to address those things first so we don’t put the cart before the horse and create a problem that presently doesn’t exist.”
Barry Pett
Pett is a Gloucester native with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and urban planning. He served for 11 years in the Army, leaving the service with the rank of a captain. Pett worked for 15 years in the office of state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, and served 29 years on the Gloucester Economic and Industrial Corporation, and more than 25 years on the Gloucester Redevelopment Authority, among other civic activities.
“I’m running because I want to continue to give back to the community. I think I have the experience across the board in many different ways, whether it be from having worked with Senator Tarr and then also with Representative (Tony) Verga and (state Rep. Ann-Margaret) Ferrante and other state officials at that level and the state agencies, and we’ve even worked with the federal partners at that time; or whether it was here as a city councilor working with the administration and all the different … departments.”
On the MBTA communities’ issue, Pett said, “I think the state is somewhat overstepping its authority in mandating some of this but I understand the reasons why because it’s extremely important. Affordable housing, especially not only for our seniors but workforce housing, is a … problem not only for Gloucester, it’s a problem for communities all across the commonwealth and across the country for that matter.”
“I think, again, they are not mandating that we build 2,000 units, they are mandating that’s up to that,” he said.
Daniel Epstein
Epstein, who grew up in Massachusetts and Vermont, lives on Perkins Street and considers living in the city “a great privilege.” He and his wife, Jasmine, have a daughter, Freya, 6, who is in first grade at the new East Veterans Elementary School. He worked as a field organizer for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders in 2016 and served as a member of the Gloucester Board of Registrars. He works as the assistant director of the Scholars Without Borders Program at Harvard University which supports scholars affected by the war in Ukraine.
“I’ve always been really interested in politics … I did a degree in government and even when I was a child I was very interested in following elections, and who would win and who would lose, and how important these elections are for the lives we live, and so I’ve always wanted to be involved in this kind of activity and try and improve our communities, the places where we live, be it the entire country as I did when I worked in a presidential election seven years ago or right here in our city.”
On the MBTA communities’ issue, Epstein said: “I think it’s an issue that we really have to find some way to confront in a way that will help Gloucester be more affordable for families, like I was just saying. I don’t think that we can take the cookie cutter legislation that was provided and provide exactly that, a single, large vary dense zoning parcel in downtown Gloucester.”
“As I’ve knocked on doors in Ward 2, I’ve seen how dense the housing is in most of Ward 2 already,” he said. Epstein said he was sympathetic to the idea of having more families live downtown, “but it’s hard to imagine how we can do that.” He said it makes more sense to look at other areas of the city where the housing is less dense, such as the area around the Commuter Rail station in West Gloucester.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.