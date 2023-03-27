ROCKPORT — Two businessmen — former town firefighters — are throwing down their gantlets and challenging two incumbent selectmen for their seats in May’s town election.
Frank Favaloro and Jack Porter will face incumbent Selectmen Ross Brackett and Paul Murphy in the race for two seats on the Board of Selectmen. Rockport’s annual town election will take place Tuesday May 9.
Here below is a look at the candidates:
Ross Brackett
Brackett, the co-owner of Brothers Brew Coffee Shop, thinks the contested race for Board of Selectmen is good for Rockport.
“It’s the best thing for democracy,” he said. “I think it’s positive. There has been (discussion) about term limits but to block someone from running would hurt the process. I’m not a fan of term limits.”
Brackett said while he is not sure what his firefighter competitors’ positions are, he maintains that elected officials in Rockport need to support the town.
“We’ve had changes in the (Fire Department) and in regards to that, I’ve been working closely with the chief,” he said. “At the end of the day, I think now the two best candidates are myself and Mr. Murphy. Neither one of us has spoken negatively about the town. We don’t attack our town.”
Brackett acknowledged he is aware campaign signs have been placed around Rockport supporting the two former firefighters — adding his supporters will soon put up signs backing his own campaign.
“But my focus now is, of course, Town Meeting and making our budget go forward,” Brackett said.
Frank Favaloro
Favaloro, who works at J.M. Walsh Oil in Gloucester, is a recently retired Rockport Fire Department captain.
“I like to connect with the residents,” he said.
Favaloro, who graduated Rockport High School in 1978, grew up in Rockport.
He said he would like to see a change in the way Rockport government is conducted, adding he has seen intimidation on display in town government.
Favaloro did not specify the type of intimidation he was referring to.
“There seems to be no transparency now,” Favaloro said. “I’d like to keep the employees from worrying about their jobs.”
Favaloro said he plans to win the contest.
“I’m in it to win it,” he said. “I’m a great leader and I hope people will see that. I don’t go back on my word. If people have questions I’ll answer them and if I don’t have the answer, I’ll get back to them.
“I want the people of the town to see that town government is working and we don’t see that right now.”
Paul Murphy
Murphy said he is honored to serve on the Rockport Board of Selectmen and is looking forward to the campaign.
“We’ll see how all this shakes out,” the incumbent said.
Murphy is a lifelong resident of Rockport and a graduate of the Rockport High School, Class of 1984. For 32 years, he worked in public education, first as a social studies teacher then as a high/middle school administrator. He retired last year and joined the staff at Action Inc. in Gloucester.
“I supervise a program that assists students ages 16 to 24 preparing to take the GED exam,” he said. “It is work that is sometimes challenging but always satisfying. I would like to get reelected to the board. There’s a lot of work to be done.”
In particular, Murphy pointed to the need to encourage home ownership by young couples in Rockport, saying families with children are the backbone of Rockport schools.
“I think that is a critical situation,” he said. “Enrollment is down in the state, not just in Rockport.
Why should he get residents’ votes?
“I’ve been very accessible to everyone in town,” he said. “I enjoy being on the Select Board. I think I bring a calm and steady hand to the board.”
“It’s not to discredit the two candidates who have come forth but I think proven experience is a positive for the town,” he said. “I don’t shy away from controversial votes. Before I vote or speak I want to make sure I represent all of Rockport.”
John “Jack” Porter
Porter, owner of Sandy Bay Service Center with his wife Marsha, served the town for 40 years as a member of the Rockport Fire Department, retiring five years ago after earning the rank of assistant chief.
Asked if he thinks change is needed in Rockport, Porter was quick to answer.
“Yes I do,” he said. “I just think the direction we’re heading in right now is not good for public safety in town.”
Porter pointed to a reduction in fire personnel from about 45 members five years ago to the current 22 full-time members at the call firefighter department.
“We always seem to get it done with less and less,” he said.
One change Porter thinks is needed is to have the Board of Fire Engineers freed from oversight by Town Administrator Mitch Vieira. The board is charged with running the Fire Department.
“The selectmen have passed those duties onto him,” said Porter. “They made it very difficult for new recruits to come on. Everyone brings something to the table.”
In the years he has served on the department, Porter said he has seen the operations move to a different format that has caused problems for some firefighters.
“Some have lost their rank and some have been let go,” he said. “When you’re dealing with volunteers, you have to give some to get some. They’re put in a position to help protect the town.
“It’s a touchy thing when these people are doing this for nothing.”
