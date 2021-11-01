BOSTON — The state's top election official is urging voters who haven't yet returned mail ballots for Tuesday's elections not to use the U.S. Postal Service.
Secretary of State Bill Galvin said postal service delays and the strict requirements of a temporary law allowing “'no excuse” mail voting means that ballots not mailed yet should be deposited at drop boxes or turned into local city or town halls before Tuesday's 8 p.m. deadline to be counted.
"It's very important that voters do not place their ballots in the mail," Galvin told reporters on Monday. "Unfortunately, the way the law was passed, the ballot has to be received by 8 p.m. tomorrow night."
Voters who still haven’t returned their ballot by Election Day also have the option of turning in their ballot or voting in person at polling places, he said.
Gloucester voters who requested a mail-in ballot but haven’t sent it in may hand-deliver it to the city clerk’s office or place in the ballot drop box at the Warren Street entrance to City Hall by Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 8 p.m.
On Nov. 2, voters in more than 60 communities — among them Gloucester, Salem, Newburyport, Lawrence, Methuen, and Haverhill, — will decide races for mayors and city councils.
Meanwhile, a special primary election will be held in the 4th Essex House district to fill a vacancy left by former Rep. Brad Hill, R-Ipswich, who stepped down in September to serve on the state Gaming Commission.
The four hopefuls — Republicans Lisa-Marie Cashman and Robert Snow, and Democrats Jamie Belsito and Darcyll Dale — are running to serve out the remainder of Hill’s two-year term, which expires at the end of 2022.
The winners will compete in a Nov. 30 special election.
Manchester voters who have not sent their mail-in ballots for this race may hand-deliver the to the town clerk’s office or place them in the ballot drop box, both at Manchester Town Hall, 10 Central St.
More than 100,000 voters statewide requested a mail-in ballot, Galvin said, but the number of ballots returned has varied significantly by community.
In Boston, where voters on Tuesday will pick a new mayor and decide city council races, at least 38,000 ballots had been returned as of Monday, he said.
"We've had significant rates of return, particularly in communities that are active," he said.
Overall, Galvin is predicting a low turnout in municipal elections, including the Boston mayoral race between Democrats Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George.
"For whatever reason, I guess no one's terribly frightened by the prospect of either of the finalists becoming mayor, or terribly excited," he said.
Massachusetts has a temporary law allowing expanded early and mail voting, which was enacted as a precaution during the pandemic to help voters avoid crowds and the risk of getting the virus. Previously, voters needed an excuse, such as a disability, to not cast ballots in person.
Voters have embraced voting by mail with more than 2.3 million mail-in votes in the November 2020 election, eclipsing the number of people who showed up on Election Day. Some cities and towns — including Newburyport, Andover, Rockport and Marblehead — broke records with nearly 50% of the ballots cast by mail.
Lawmakers are considering plans to make the changes permanent before they expire at the end of the year, but that proposal hasn't been finalized.
Last month, the state Senate passed a bill that will allow same-day voter registration, make no-excuse mail-in voting and expand early voting permanent for federal, state and local elections.
But the measure must still pass the House of Representatives and survive Gov. Charlie Baker’s veto pen to become law.
Galvin said he is "concerned" that lawmakers haven't finalized the proposal with the Legislature set to recess for the long holiday break later this month. He said a delay could complicate next year's spring elections.
"It's very important that this gets passed," Galvin said on Monday. "As of now, we don't have authorization to continue vote by mail beyond Dec. 15 this year."
