When it came to choosing a Democratic presidential candidate, Gloucester's pick is former Vice President Joseph Biden.
Of the 8,689 ballots cast in Super Tuesday's presidential primary, 33.57% of the city's voters gave Biden the lead, according to unofficial results released by the city clerk's office.
The clerk's office said 40.78% of registered voters took part in Super Tuesday.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders followed Biden with 27.83% of voters' support. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren took third with 20.97% of the vote.
Although they both announced earlier this week that they would be suspending their presidential campaigns, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg came in fifth with 143 votes and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar followed with 78.
The leading Republican presidential candidate, according to the unofficial results, is President Donald Trump with 84.03% of the votes.
Former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld was unable to close the gap, coming in second with more than 900 votes between him and Trump.
This story will be updated at gloucestertimes.com and in tomorrow's print editions of the Gloucester Daily Times.
