Congressman Seth Moulton of Salem will deliver opening remarks when the Gloucester Democratic City Committee holds an in-person caucus to elect convention delegates on Thursday, March 10.
Registration for the caucus will open at 5:30 p.m. Attendees must be registered Democrats and be checked in by 6 p.m. A virtual option to caucus will be available with advance registration required at https://tinyurl.com/bdeu2vnn.
The committee's caucus will precede the March monthly meeting and candidate forum beginning at 7 p.m.
Both events will be at the Gloucester Fraternity Club, 27 Webster St., Gloucester.
Moulton's remarks will be followed by voting to elect 18 delegates and 18 alternates to the 2022 Massachusetts Democratic State Platform Convention. The election will be by wards, each of which has an allocated number of delegates.
Candidate speakers include State Rep. Paul Tucker, who is running for Essex County district attorney, and state Sen. Adam Hinds, who is running for lieutenant governor. Committee business items will precede the speaker program, which will run from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m.