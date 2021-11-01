The day we’ve been waiting for is almost here.
Gloucester’s General Elections are Tuesday and no one should go to the polls unprepared. Here is what you need to know before you go voice your vote on Tuesday:
You can watch all of the debates at 1623studios.org
The following offices are up for election this November.
Mayor, for two years (Choose one)
Sefatia Romeo Theken (incumbent)
Gregory P. Verga
City councilor at-large, for two years (Choose no more than four)
Robin J. Hubbard
Peter Cannavo
Tony M. Gross
Jeffrey T. Worthley
James W. O’Hara Jr. (incumbent)
Carleton Bruce McKay Jr.
Jason M. Grow
Ward 1 councilor, for two years (Choose one)
R. Scott Memhard (incumbent, uncontested)
Ward 2 councilor, for two years (Choose one)
Barrett S. Barry Pett (incumbent)
Tracy J. O’Neil
Ward 3 councilor, for two years (Choose one)
Adam Orlando’s name appears on the ballot, but he has withdrawn from the race and said will not accept the position{em}.
Running write-in campaigns are Bob Whynott and Frank Margiotta.
Ward 4 councilor, for two years (Choose one)
Valerie Hanson Gilman (uncontested)
Ward 5 councilor, for two years (Choose one)
Sean Nolan (uncontested)
School Committee, for two years (Choose not more than six)
Samantha Verga Watson (incumbent)
Laura Wiessen (incumbent)
William W. Melvin Jr.
Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince’s name appears on the ballot, but she has withdrawn from the race.
Keith Alan Mineo
Thomas A. Stein
Kathleen A. Clancy (incumbent)
Richard John Roberts Jr.
The specimen ballot for the Nov. 2 general elections can be found at gloucester-ma.gov.
Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can vote at the following locations:
Ward 1, Precinct 1
East Gloucester Elementary School
8 Davis St. Extension
Ward 1, Precinct 2
Glen T. MacLeod Cape Ann YMCA
7 Gloucester Crossing Road
Ward 2, Precincts 1 and 2
Our Lady’s Youth Center
140 Prospect St.
Ward 3, Precincts 1 and 2
Gloucester High School Field house
32 Leslie O. Johnson Road
Ward 4, Precinct 1
Beeman Memorial School
138 Cherry St.
Ward 4, Precinct 2
Plum Cove School
15 Hickory St.
Ward 5, Precinct 1
Magnolia Library Center
1 Lexington Ave.
Ward 5, Precinct 2
West Parish Elementary School
10 Concord St.
Deadlines to register to vote, submit an absentee ballot application, apply to vote by mail, or make changes, according to the City Clerk, have past. To find out if you are registered visit the Secretary of State’s website.
Absentee ballot in-office voting by appointment deadline is Monday, Nov. 1, at noon.
Voters who requested a mail-in ballot but haven’t sent it in may hand-deliver it to the city clerk’s cffice or place in the ballot drop box at the Warren Street entrance to City Hall by Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 8 p.m.
Voters who still haven’t returned their ballot by Election Day also have the option of voting in person at polling places.
