With the potential of serving residents across the entire city of Gloucester, the candidates for at-large councilors focused on talking about one thing: the people.
“We are the servants of the people,” incumbent James O’Hara said. “Everyone has an issue in the city,” he said, explaining that “we work for the people.”
With the preliminary elections out of the way, seven candidates for four councilor at-large seats met at the Lanesville Community Center on Wednesday night to debate why they would make the best choice for voters this fall.
The candidates in attendance were Peter Cannavo, Jeff Worthley, Jason Grow, Robin Hubbard, Carleton Bruce McKay Jr., incumbent James O’Hara Jr., and Tony Gross.
The moderator was local musician Charles Clements.
“It is our responsibility to balance the needs of the city and to support the ward councilors,” Worthley said, who has served four years on the council and its Planning and Development Standing Committee, and also ran for mayor in 2005 and 2007. “Listening needs to happen all year round.”
He noted that they should not be “nickel and diming” the residents.
“I want the citizens’ voices to be heard,” McKay said. “I am not a politician and I am learning very rapidly on everything is out there”
In his discussions with the community, McKay said the big issues he heard included the cost of taxes on water and sewer, lack of affordable housing, the lack of neighborhood meetings, traffic around the new school at Webster Street, waterfront development, the salaries of teachers, private road repair, funding for the arts and obtaining liquor licenses.
Hubbard hears the same thing.
She said she also hears about the frustrations people have about Mattos Field being taken over for the new school.
City infrastructure, such as roads, water and wastewater, is also some of Hubbard’s top priorities.
“I will try to champion the people’s causes,” she said. “I am a people’s candidate.”
Grow is worried about housing affordability, economic development and wants to make sure families can stay in the community.
“Are we doing enough to plan for a sensible economic development that brings good paying jobs to the community,” Grow asked. “Are we doing enough to address workforce housing?”
Grow noted that as an at-large councilor, they have the chance to make a difference.
As a former School Committee member and a member of the Waterways Board, and former fisherman, Gross knows he can make a difference.
He said some of the big concerns he is focused on is addressing is the climate change, the stability of the city’s fishing industry, families being priced out of their homes.
“We need to deal with that,” Gross said.
Born and raised in Gloucester, Cannavo wants to “preserve identity.”
“We need to engage with community,” he said, explaining that as a parent he can relate to families as he knows that their focus is on their children’s future.
“This community is like a fishing net,” he said. “If there is a hole in the net, it can effect the whole catch.”
In addition to running for at-large councilor once before, Cannavo is serving on the Zoning Board of Appeals for two years and is vice president of Gloucester’s Boxing Club
“I always felt that I had a calling to help people,” he said, noting that his focus will be social services and human rights.
While Clements wanted to know what the candidates envisioned for Gloucester’s future, O’Hara is focused on the present.
“We live with real issues that exist today,” O’Hara said. “We can look to the 400th but I as a city councilor and if elected we have to talk to the residents who have the issues and concerns today.”
He noted that the city should not handle issues as they come.
“We need to be proactive,” O’Hara said. “We need to listen to the tax payers of the city of Gloucester.”
McKay noted that the old administration “sold out our future,” explaining hat the Fuller site would have been a perfect site for a combined school and fire and police building.
Other specifics that McKay wants to see is a better relationship with the Rockport, remove the city facilities manager out from under the role of the DPW, and develop a relationship with the merchants downtown.
“I don’t want to repeat that,” he said. “I have my vision, I want to hear your vision.”
Hubbard explained that while Gloucester is a beautiful city, it is not a wealthy city.
“If I ran my household like the city runs itself, I would have to move out of here,” she said. “In order to maintain our paradise, Gloucester needs to live within its means. Only then will it become affordable.”
If the city does nothing for its future, Grow said, they are going to see great increase in wealth and a harsh divide economically.”
He explained that they can’t just plan, they have to follow through.
Gross noted that if we don’t plan for the future today, the city is not going to be ready.
“Gloucester has always been unique and carried itself from many different places because of its type of living off the sea it has a different character,” he said.
He explained that they need to maintain the affordable wharfs to develop a strong, vibrant fishing industry and invest in downtown.
While he believes in piloting positive change, Cannavo emphasized that he wants it to be a collaborative effort that holds fast to the history and unique culture that Gloucester has.
Cannavo emphasized the emphasis of renewable energy.
In the future, Worthley wants to see innovative schools, resolve the dilemma of private and public roads, a thriving downtown, respectful dialogue, new parking garages, those who are struggling with drug abuse getting effective services and a thriving stabilization fund and more residents running for office.
He added that, if elected, he will focus on affordable housing and economic development.
With the novel coronavirus pandemic changing the way everyone did daily life, public engagement within city politics was not exempt.
To improve public engagement, McKay noted that the city needs to identify that “a lot of people are not having their voices heard and there is no respect and dignity for those who want to be involved.
“They feel like they have been shut out and disrespected,” he said.
Hubbard will ensure that people’s voices will be heard.
“I would be honored,” she said.
Grow wants to see an increase in public engagement, noting that he would support hybrid meetings.
He referenced how as a Councilor in the past, he would regularly host neighborhood meetings.
“People get involved when they feel like they are being listened to,” he said.”Without listening to the community, we have no charge.”
Gross said he wants to see fairness, transparency and responsibility throughout the city.
The debate did not finish by the Times’ deadline. The whole debate can be found at gloucestertimes.com or 1623 Studios.
Councilors at-large who are not seeking reelection are Melissa Cox, Jen Holmgren, and John McCarthy.
