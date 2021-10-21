Gloucester residents Tracy O'Neil and Barry Pett took the stage Wednesday night to explain why they each would be the best Ward 2 councilor.
When asked about how they might improve the city's permitting process, O'Neil admitted right from the get-go that she wasn't too familiar with what the process was.
However, she did note that she had gotten a permit for her own business and "didn't see that it was difficult."
"I don't see that there is a problem with it," she said. "We just have to have the right criteria and fill out the paperwork. It is a simple process."
Pett said that city would be able to serve residents best if it had a "one-stop shop" type of process that streamlines how people are able to get permits. This process, Pett explained, would include a city representative who would help each individual go through the steps needed to procure the correct documentation.
"I think that would help improve the permitting process," he said. "We could streamline the process."
To best improve downtown, Pett said that there are many ways that the administration could finance related projects.
Pett said that over the last year he has helped the downtown survive the pandemic and implement outside dining and seasonal liquor licenses.
Collaboration, for Pett, is key to the revitalization of downtown.
Warning the audience ahead of her answer that it might be "bizarre," O'Neil said that the best way to help with traffic, way-finding and the revitalization of downtown could look like making Main Street a one-way street in the opposite direction.
"It is just a thought," she said. O'Neil also noted that the are particular grants that businesses can access to help them stay afloat and the city could do more signage.
Pett rebutted that the city has actually tried to make Main Street go the other direction, twice.
"Neither time was successful," he said.
As O'Neil knocks on doors and talks to the community during her campaign, she says she is hearing a lot of voices.
"I am getting to know my neighborhood very well," O'Neil said.
She noted that one way in which the Ward 2 councilor can elevate the community of varying ages is by elevating the programs at Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute "that will connect with students that will teach them marine biology," O'Neill said.
For Pett, assisting the next generation of islanders looks like supporting the work at GMGI, the working waterfront, and vocational programs at Gloucester High School.
"What we need to (do for the next generation) is to have housing that is affordable so that the people who are born here and grow up here can continue to live here if they are going to work here," he added.
To improve housing, Pett noted that the city has already changed zoning and there are more plans to move forward.
O'Neil said that the city has Community Preservation Act money on reserve that could be used for first-time homebuyers, senior housing, and "whatever you can do."
"I think that is good," she said, explaining that her own children had to leave Gloucester because they can't afford live in the town.
"You don't get what you don't ask for and you can't ask for it if you don't know it is there," O'Neil said, urging that people need to apply for assistance and the city needs to make it more readily available to the public.
When asked about what they would do for a brighter future, O'Neil said, "I think we need work on today."
Pett said that the city is honored to have people such as Ruth Pino, Bob Gillis, and former Mayor Bruce Tobey working to prepare the city for the Gloucester400 Celebration.
"It is our people and our stories that we need to share with the world," he said, explaining that the city will be assisting those who work on sharing the narratives of Gloucester's heritage.
As Pett talked about the importance of encouraging the city to purchase buildings for schools so it doesn't have to rely on others, O'Neil chimed to inquire if the St. Ann building — temporary home for the Veterans Memorial Elementary student body andstaff — had sprinklers.
Pett didn't know.
He did say that on a temporary basis, the state can authorize the use of a building as a school. While there are no elevators, he said that there are stairs.
"The inside of that building is beautiful," he added.
Waterfront, tourism
If re-elected, Pett said that he will work to help the marine waterfront.
"We need to work together to help the marine waterfront to continue to thrive," he said, explaining his previous involvement on the Harbor Plan.
Being born and raised in Gloucester, O'Neil knows the fishing industry.
"I want to see the waterfront thrive with the fishing industry," she said, explaining that the city needs a facility to process monkfish and dogfish and whatever other species might pop up.
To support the tourist industry, O'Neil referenced that the city could elevate the outdoor contests and have more block parties.
Pett said the city has come a long way within the tourism industry as it started out with a tourism coordinator and now supports organizations such as the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce and Discover Gloucester.
"We need to work those two organizations and the city," he said. "We need to spread the word and bring these people here to Gloucester to see all that we do have."
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford may be contacted at 978-675-2705, tbradford@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at TayBradford97.