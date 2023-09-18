The city’s Preliminary Election takes place on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The top two finishers in the following races will advance to the Nov. 7 general election:
Mayor, choose one: Incumbent Greg Verga, Ward 2 City Councilor Tracy O’Neil, former city Health Director Mary Ellen Rose and Francisco A. Sclafani.
City councilor, Ward 2, choose one: Daniel J. Epstein, Dylan C. Benson, Donald W. Tgettis and former Ward 2 Councilor Barrett S. “Barry” Pett.
City councilor, Ward 3, choose one: Joseph R. Orlando, Jason Michael Hakes and Marjorie J. Grace.
Voters registration for this election has closed.
Polling locations in Gloucester are:
Ward 1, Precincts 1 and 2: East Veterans Elementary School, 11 Webster St. (Polling location change).
Ward 2, Precincts 1 and 2: Our Lady’s Youth Center, 140 Prospect St.
Ward 3, Precincts 1 and 2: Gloucester High School, 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road.
Ward 4, Precinct 1: Beeman Memorial Elementary School, 138 Cherry St.
Ward 4, Precinct 2: Plum Cove Elementary School, 15 Hickory St.
Ward 5, Precinct 1: Magnolia Library and Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave.
Ward 5, Precinct 2: West Parish Elementary School, 10 Concord St.
Schools will not be is session Tuesday.