Mary Ellen Rose kicks off run for mayor of Gloucester

Mary Ellen Rose, Gloucester’s most recent former health director, got by with a little help from three of her sisters on a rainy Saturday afternoon during her campaign kickoff at the Gloucester House Restaurant attended by more than 60 supporters.
Ditching her notes when she got up to speak, Rose, who grew up in West Gloucester and who served as health director from August 2022 to January 2023, spoke about why she was running for mayor after her sisters spoke about why she would make a good one.
With the deadline to submit candidate nomination papers less than two months away, Rose plans to challenge incumbent first-term Mayor Greg Verga, a former School Committee member and city councilor, and Francisco Sclafani, who has also signaled his intention to run.
Rose, who holds a doctorate in health promotion/education from American University, succeeded Health Director Max Schenk, who retired in July 2022. A 1979 graduate of Gloucester High, Rose has worked as a consultant and independent contractor for more than 30 years. She has consulted for the U.S. Department of State and its Foreign Service Institute and the Veterans Health Administration, among others.
Why she’s running
Rose said she was grateful to those who crowded around the room. She said when she was first asked to run for mayor, she declined.
“I just moved home. I had a job that I had loved that I lost and will now just enjoy retirement and get involved, completely involved with the things that my sisters get involved in. But I had too much knowledge about how this city operates in the very short amount of time I was on the inside and I could just not walk away and have that knowledge and not do something about it.”
She mulled running for City Council, “and I said, ‘no,’ if I’m going to do this I’m going to run for mayor,” she added to applause. She said she admired Councilor at-Large Jeff Worthley, who was in attendance, along with Ward 2 Councilor Tracy O’Neil and Councilor at-Large Jamie O’Hara “for constantly fighting the good fight” but said they were outnumbered on the council.
“In the course of having a choice of possibly being one of four, I decided that why not go for the top and be the decision maker, so here I am.”
She said she wanted folks to meet her sisters, because they are contributors in the community. Her sister, Judy Rose, formed a group to combat litter called People Against Litter. When sister Jane Sweet was playing softball and saw the potential, she and others helped improve Mattos Field for ladies’ softball, a field that was dismantled to make way for city’s new elementary school.
She said she was not running to start a political career or legacy, after being in Washington, D.C., for 35 years.
“I’m running because I need to see the city get on its feet,” Rose said.
She was critical about how the city allocates its resources with residents breaking under the burden of increasing water and sewer rates and property taxes.
“And we chase grants all the time for things that we don’t need, meanwhile, the things that we need are falling apart,” she said to loud applause and hoots. She said her campaign will focus on economic strength, educational excellence, sustainable infrastructure and community engagement.
Why sisters back her
Her sister, Wendy Rose, spoke about how her sister had moved way to get her four-year degree, her master’s degree “and she went all the way up to D.C. and got her doctor’s degree in global health and development. and why did she all do this? She did this because she wanted to educate herself beyond Cape Ann. She wanted to really see how much she could grow and discover life beyond the island so she could come back here and bring all of her gifts to Gloucester.”
Wendy Rose donned a fisherman’s hat to illustrate the point that it takes a lot of courage to be a dory rower or a captain of a boat in the harbor.
“The masters of the sea didn’t become masters because the seas were calm, folks. They became masters because of all these storms they endured,” she said. She said her sister is someone who wants others to rise to the occasion.
“She came back to Gloucester because she loves Gloucester. She came back to Gloucester because not only is she from Gloucester she wanted to come to Gloucester and bring all of her wisdom, all of her education and her love not just for herself but for the people of Gloucester.”
“I’m here to support her because I want transparency and I also want honesty,” said Jane Sweet, who said she worked almost four years to rebuild Mattos Field, which has been taken over by the new East Veterans Elementary School at the site of the now demolished Veterans Memorial Elementary School. “We are still waiting for a new field,” she said in advocating for more open space.
