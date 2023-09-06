With Labor Day in the rearview mirror and summer winding down, Gloucester’s election season is just heating up.
However, with the preliminary election fast approaching on Tuesday, Sept. 19, there are a few things voters should know along with who the candidates are, such as the deadline for voter registration, a new polling location for Ward 1 at the new East Veterans Elementary School and information about absentee and vote-by-mail ballot applications.
First, deadline to register to vote or make changes to your voter registration for the preliminary election is Friday, Sept. 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the city clerk’s office.
The online voter registration (https://www.sec.state.ma.us/ovr/) deadline this Friday, Sept. 8, at 11:59 p.m.
Next, the new polling location for Ward 1’s Precinct 1 and 2 is East Veterans Elementary School, 11 Webster St. During recent elections, Ward 1-1 had voted at the now-closed East Gloucester Elementary School, while Ward 1-2 had voted at the Cape Ann YMCA on Gloucester Crossing Road.
Here is a rundown of the 2023 polling locations in the city:
Ward 1, Precincts 1 and 2: East Veterans Elementary School, 11 Webster St. (Polling location change).
Ward 2, Precincts 1 and 2: Our Lady’s Youth Center, 140 Prospect St.
Ward 3, Precincts 1 and 2: Gloucester High School, 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road.
Ward 4, Precinct 1: Beeman Memorial Elementary School, 138 Cherry St.
Ward 4, Precinct 2: Plum Cove Elementary School, 15 Hickory St.
Ward 4, Precinct 1: Magnolia Library and Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave.
Ward 5, Precinct 2: West Parish Elementary School, 10 Concord St.
There is no in-person early voting for the Preliminary Election, according to the city clerk’s office.
For those looking to vote by mail or via an absentee ballot for the upcoming municipal elections, the city clerk’s office is not required to mail voters applications.
Instead, those applications can be found on the city’s website on the Elections page at https://www.gloucester-ma.gov/337/Elections.
Applications are accepted via email, fax, and regular mail or hand-delivered to the city clerk’s office.
Deadline to submit absentee or vote-by-mail ballot applications for the preliminary election is Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 5 p.m. The city clerk’s office will be open until 5 p.m. that day.
Deadline for absentee ballot voting in the office is Monday, Sept. 18, at noon.
Vote by mail and absentee ballots can be returned via parcel post, hand-delivered to the city clerk’s office by the voter or family member only, or placed in the drop box at the Warren Street entrance to City Hall. The drop box will not be out in inclement weather.
The candidates in the preliminary election are:
- Mayor, choose one: Incumbent Greg Verga, Ward 2 City Councilor Tracy O’Neil, former city Health Director Mary Ellen Rose and Francisco A. Sclafani.
- City councilor, Ward 2, choose one: Daniel J. Epstein, Dylan C. Benson, Donald W. Tgettis and former Ward 2 Councilor Barrett S. “Barry” Pett.
- City councilor, Ward 3, choose one: Joseph R. Orlando, Jason Michael Hakes and Marjorie J. Grace.
For those looking to learn more about the race for mayor, the Cape Ann Political Action Committee has scheduled a mayoral debate at Gloucester High School on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m.
