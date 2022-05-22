GOP delegates qualify governor hopefuls Diehl, Doughty for ballot

Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. Clouds lingering later. Low 58F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. Clouds lingering later. Low 58F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.