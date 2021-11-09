Although the numbers may seem small, the number of ballots cast in Gloucester’s latest municipal election is the highest the city has seen in five years.
Of the 22,145 registered voters in Gloucester, the unofficial results show that 9,999, or 45.15%, of ballot cards were cast on Tuesday, Nov. 2, for the city’s municipal elections. Of those who voted, 9,929 participated in voting for a mayoral candidate; challenger Greg Verga bested incumbent Sefatia Romeo Theken 5,829 to 4,047 votes, or 58.76% to 40.8%. Forty-four voters, 0.44%, wrote in the name of their candidate.
Compared to 81.73% of registered voters who showed up to take part in the state election that pitted Joe Biden and Donald Trump against each other in 2020, this year’s municipal election doesn’t come close.
But when you put this municipal election next to those from past years, the 2021 election season tops the ticket for voter turnout.
In 2019, according to the city’s final results, 5,334, or 25.45%, of voters took part in the municipal elections. The mayoral race was uncontested that year.
Two years prior in 2017, 6,261, or 29.20%, of voters showed up to choose the city’s next leaders. Of that number, 5,772 cast their ballots to either vote for incumbent Romeo Theken or challenger Francisco Sclafani.
Gloucester City Clerk Joanne Senos noted that in 2015, the voter turnout was higher than this year, with 9,684, or 48.89% of registered voters, ballots cast. There were 19,809 registered voters in 2015.
The high interaction by registered voters was fueled by the tight competition in the mayor’s race between then City Councilors Romeo Theken and Paul McGeary. Daniel Ruberti was also running, but lost with just 31 votes. The number of cards cast in the mayoral race totaled 9,684, or 48.89%.
Just months prior to the 2015 municipal elections, then-Mayor Carolyn Kirk left for a state position and Romeo Theken was appointed interim mayor in January 2015 by her City Council colleagues.
In neighboring towns with comparable populations, municipal elections had a similar upswing in voter participation this year.
Just over the bridge, Beverly had about 27% of its 29,693 registered voters turn out to cast a ballot in the 2021 municipal election.
The turnout for the general election was four times higher than the preliminary election in September, which outgoing Beverly City Councilor At-Large Tim Flaherty, the former executive director of the Cape Ann YMCA, called “embarrassing.” Only 2,107, or 7.1%, of voters showing up to the polls for the preliminary races — the lowest turnout in recent history.
“I think there’s a lot of apathy out there,” Flaherty told the Times’ sister paper, The Salem News, in September. “People’s lives are so busy and they do not get involved as much.”
According to the Salem News, preliminary elections in Beverly over the last two decades have averaged about an 18% turnout. In 2007, only 13% of voters went to the polls.
With 32,257 registered voters, Salem’s municipal election saw 11,100, or 34.4%, of ballots cast last week. In 2019, with roughly 2,000 fewer registered voters, the city only had 26% of voters show up on Election Day.
During this year’s preliminary election, 6,874, or 22%, of registered voters turned out in Salem.
A total of 56 communities in the state held biennial municipal elections last week, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
