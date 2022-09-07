Whether there would be a Republican challenger to Democratic state Rep. Ann Margaret Ferrante of Gloucester on the Nov. 8 general election ballot came down to a little more than a dozen votes in a write-in campaign.
In unofficial results, Ashley Sullivan appears to have cleared the 150-vote threshold necessary to get her name on the November ballot. She said in an interview Wednesday evening she was running for state representative having filed her acceptance of nomination form with the Secretary of State's office in Boston that afternoon.
"I'm excited," she said about the upcoming campaign. She said she looked forward to talking with voters and offering a different point of view.
Sullivan, the chair of the Gloucester Republican City Committee, earned 84 write-in votes in Gloucester, 35 write-in votes in Rockport, 24 write-in votes in Manchester and 21 write-in votes in Essex for a total of 164 votes, according to unofficial results from the four communities.
Earlier this year, Sullivan came up just shy of the 150 good signatures required to get her name on the ballot for Tuesday's State Primary, so she needed at least 150 write-in votes in the primary to advance to the general election. Sullivan could not be immediately reached Wednesday afternoon.
In Tuesday’s Democratic primary, Ferrante fended off a challenge from D. Nathaniel Mulcahy, the chair of the Rockport Democratic Town Committee.
Unofficial results showed Ferrante, who is seeking her eighth term, had won in all four Cape Ann communities.
In Gloucester, Ferrante garnered 3,258 votes or 75.73% to Mulcahy’s 1,043 votes or 24.24%, according to unofficial results.
Ferrante, the vice chair of the House Committee on Ways and Means, also won in Essex with 369 votes to Mulcahy’s 110, and she won in Mulcahy’s hometown of Rockport, 1,051 to 680. In Manchester, which is a new community to the 5th Essex House District due to redistricting, Ferrante won 569 votes to 161 votes for Mulcahy.
In the hotly contested Democratic primary race for Essex County district attorney, state Rep. Paul Tucker, D-Salem, a former Salem police chief, squeaked by attorney James O’Shea in Gloucester, 1,933 to 1,915, a margin of 18 votes, according to unofficial results. Tucker is running unopposed in the general election.
Social worker Virginia Leigh of Lynn had a strong showing in Gloucester, earning 54.4% of the vote in the city in the Democratic primary for Essex County sheriff, beating incumbent Kevin F. Coppinger, who earned 45.55% of the vote. Coppinger beat Leigh countywide and will not face a Republican challenger in November.
With nearly 26% of Gloucester’s 22,507 registered voters turning out for the State Primary, the Democratic candidate for governor, Attorney General Maura Healey, won 91% of the vote to state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz whose name appeared on the ballot but who dropped out of the race earlier this summer and who got nearly 9% of the vote in the seaport.
Healey will square off against Republican Geoff Diehl, who in Gloucester garnered 54.41% of the vote (697) to businessman Chris Doughty who got 45.36% of the vote (581).
The mayor of another North Shore seaport, Salem Mayor Kimberley Driscoll, trounced her two Democratic challengers here for lieutenant governor, earning 72.22% of the vote (3,029). Eric Lesser got nearly 18% of the vote (748) while Tami Gouveia earned about 10% (414).
Driscoll will be moving on to face Republican Leah Cole Allen in November in the race for lieutenant governor. Allen won in Gloucester in the Republican primary with nearly 68% of the vote to former state Rep. Kate Campanale, who got just under 32% of the vote in the seaport.
Democratic candidate Andrea J. Campbell won the nomination statewide for state attorney general. She also won in the seaport with more than 53% of the vote to Shannon Liss-Riordan, who got nearly 33% of the vote in Gloucester, while Quentin Palfrey, who had dropped out of the race, got nearly 14% in Gloucester. Republican James R. McMahon III was uncontested in his primary race and will square off against Campbell in the fall.
In the contested race for secretary of state in the Democratic primary, incumbent William F. Galvin handily beat challenger Tanisha Sullivan in Gloucester with more than 71% of the vote to Sullivan’s nearly 29%. Galvin is also moving on to the November ballot where he will face Republican Rayla Campbell, who was uncontested in the Republican primary.
In the contested Democratic primary race for state auditor, Methuen’s Diana DiZoglio fended off a challenge from Christopher Dempsey. She also won in the seaport with 59% of the vote to Dempsey’s nearly 41%. She will face Republican Anthony Amore in November, as he ran uncontested in his primary race.
Also in the Democratic primary, U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton of Salem, state Treasurer Deborah Goldberg and Governor’s Councilor Eileen Duff of Gloucester all ran unopposed.
Running unopposed in the Republican primary was state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr who will not have an opponent in November.
Republican Bob May also ran unopposed in the primary for the 6th District congressional seat and he will square off against Moulton in November.
Republican candidate for Governor's Councilor, Michael C. Walsh, also ran unopposed in the primary.