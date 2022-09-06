Incumbent state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante of Gloucester, the vice chair of the powerful House Committee on Ways and Means, fended off a concerted challenge from D. Nathaniel Mulcahy, chair of the Rockport Democratic Town Committee, in the Sept. 6 State Primary for the 5th Essex House seat representing Cape Ann.
"The message to voters is we are halfway there," said Ferrante, who could still face a Republican challenger in the November.
"My record stands as a progressive," said Ferrante, and it's a record that she said "Cape Ann voters are looking for in their representative." She said there has been a considerable amount of work that her constituents and she have worked for on issues including the fishing industry, bringing biotechnology to region, and the environment. "We know we have more work to do."
Mulcahy conceded just before 9:30 Tuesday night.
"I congratulate Ann-Margaret Ferrante on her win," said Mulcahy, "and I am delighted I ran for state representative and in doing so I met so many thousands of good people that my faith in the future of the country has been restored. Thank you to everybody that helped."
In early, unofficial results from Gloucester's 10 precincts, Ferrante led Mulcahy 75.7% to 24.28% as of 9 p.m. Unofficially, Ferrante won 3,240 votes in the seaport to Mulcahy's 1,039 votes with one write-in. These represent votes tallied by ballot boxes, and not those that had to be hand counted. The unofficial turnout was 25.5% of 22,507 registered voters.
In unofficial results from Rockport, Ferrante led Mulcahy 1,039 votes to 677, with no write-ins and 67 blanks cast in the race. Results had not been posted to Essex's website as of 10:30 p.m.
Manchester voters favored Ferrante over Mulchay 569-161 with 81 blanks cast. Turnout in Manchester was 26% of the town's 4,340 voters.
The two had squared off to be the Democrat on the Nov. 8 election ballot to represent the new 5th Essex District made up of Gloucester, Essex, Rockport plus Manchester-by-the-Sea because of redistricting.
The chair of the Gloucester Republican City Committee, Ashley Sullivan, mounted a write-in campaign to garner at least 150 votes in the Republican primary in a bid to get her name on the general election ballot after coming up just shy of the required 150 good signatures to get onto the primary ballot. Those results were not available late Tuesday night.
Ferrante acknowledged she may face a Republican challenger in the general election.
"Then we are going to get back to the good work we are doing to the satisfaction of the voters," Ferrante said.
Seeking 8th term
Ferrante, 50, of Gloucester was seeking her eighth term, touting her position in leadership as giving Cape Ann “a seat at the table for every major policy decision and every major budgetary decision,” she said in a recent profile.
Over the years, in addition to being an advocate for the fishing industry, she has been able to direct funding to the Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute and its Gloucester Biotechnology Academy as a way to bring the biotech industry to the seaport while training young adult workers in new skills as lab technicians.
The daughter of a school librarian and fisherman, Ferrante grew up in Gloucester and is a 1990 graduate of Gloucester High. She also graduated from Tufts University — where she double majored in economics and international relations — and Suffolk Law School.
She worked as an aide to state Sen. Bruce Tarr, a Gloucester Republican, and worked as an attorney on fisheries and land use issues before being elected to the state Legislature in 2008. She also earned a Master of Public Administration from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.
The former House Chair of the Joint Committee on Economic Development and Emerging Technologies has represented the 5th Essex District since 2009.
In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, she ran unopposed.
According to the website Ballotpedia.org, in 2018, she defeated Independent James Gardner in the general election, and was unopposed in 2016.
In 2014, Ferrante defeated Republican Michael Boucher and in 2012 she ran unopposed.
In 2010, Ferrante was reelected in a race against Republican Janet Holmes.
Ferrante was first elected at age 36, winning as a reformer in a three-way race in the Democratic primary against then seven-term incumbent state Rep. Anthony Verga, and Gloucester attorney Astrid afKlinteberg. In a twist, Verga’s son, Mayor Greg Verga, endorsed Ferrante for reelection this year.
The race did not see Mulcahy and Ferrante take part in a candidate forum or debate together.
The one scheduled in early August at the Sawyer Free Library by the Lynn-based Essex County Community Organization featured Mulcahy and Sullivan answering questions. Ferrante, who was sidelined due to a recent positive test for COVID-19, did not take part in the forum remotely despite it featuring a Zoom component. That event saw Sullivan, who owns a small business doing marine electronics and navigation with her husband, answer questions alongside Mulcahy.
Campaign spending
During the campaign, Mulcahy lamented the lack of a forum so that voters could judge both candidates side-by-side.
“The people we are both striving to represent deserve to have greater access to us so that they may benefit from the sort of comparison and in-depth discussions that are only possible when all candidates chose to participate,” he said in a letter to the editor.
Mulcahy is a progressive Democrat and environmentalist, “an engineer, scientist and former K-6 teacher,” according to his campaign literature.
His battle cry has been for more transparency on Beacon Hill, saying in his campaign literature how state representatives “have exempted themselves from public records requests,” and how votes are taken behind closed doors in committee.
He took aim at Ferrante’s record as being less than progressive and not representative of how voters in the district feel on issues such as the Fair Share Amendment.
Mulcahy, a 57-year-old father of 5-year-old twins with his wife, Jessica, also spoke about how he had been working nonstop on his campaign. He has been out greeting people since pulling nomination papers to run in the spring. He said in an interview he had never run into Ferrante on the campaign trial.
Ferrante vastly outraised and outspent Mulcahy during the race, according to reports on file with the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance.
In August, Mulcahy had a starting balance of $5,950, raised $651, spent $5,504 and had an ending balance of $1,097.
Ferrante entered August with $82,759, had receipts of $25,871 and spent $14,257. She had $94,372 cash on hand at the end of last month.