ESSEX – Voters at this Monday’s annual town election defeated one Proposition 2 ½ override request to fund the assessment for the Manchester Essex Regional School District but said yes to another override request for the Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical school district.
The Monday votes follow last Monday’s annual Town Meeting where both override requests were supported.
In addition, voters elected a new member to the Board of Selectmen - Alva A. Ingaharro of 93 Martin St.
Question 1 asked whether the town should assess an additional $289,165 in real estate and personal property taxes for supplementing Essex’s Manchester Essex Regional School District assessment for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
According to Essex Town Clerk Pamela Thorne, the unofficial election results, provided at 9:39 p.m. show voters defeated Question 1 by a margin of 507 voting no and 388 who cast yes ballots.
Question 2 asked whether the town should assess an additional $56,186 in real estate and personal property taxes to supplement the Essex North
Shore Agricultural and Technical School District assessment for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
Voters supported Question 2 by a margin of 529 voting yes and 363 who voted no.
Residents streamed into the Essex Public Safety Building at 11 John Wise Ave. on Monday to vote while the polls were open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
According to Thorne, of the total of 2,919 registered voters in Essex, 900 total votes were cast – representing 30.83 percent.
The Essex rundown
In the race for a seat on the Board of Selectmen, candidate Alva A. Ingaharro of 93 Martin St. was elected to a three-year term on the board.
Running unopposed, Ingaharro was elected to the seat, after incumbent Guy Bradford chose not to run for reelection. Ingaharro earned 696 votes cast.
In the only contested race on the ballot, incumbent and Manchester Essex Regional School Committee Chair Theresa L. Whitman of 8 Lufkin St. defeated her challenger - Nina H. McKinnon of 1 Low Land Farm Road - earning 439 votes to 421 for McKinnon.
Other races on the ballot included:
Board of Assessors: Stephen A. Poulos of 156R Eastern Ave. was reelected to a three-year term, earning 711 votes. He ran unopposed.
Town Moderator: Incumbent Jeffrey D. Jones of 23 Choate St. won another three-year term, earning 727 votes. He ran unopposed.
Board of Health: David M. Driscoll of 145 Western Ave. ran unopposed for reelection to a three-year term. He was elected earning 733 votes cast.
Constable: In this race, two positions were open for three-year seats as constable. Incumbent William J.S. Novak of 13 Town Farm Road, won the race, picking up 697 votes. Novak was the only candidate on the ballot for constable. Timothy Wonson earned 26 votes as a write-in candidate.
Board of Library Trustees: Carla C. Christensen of 15 School St. won a three-year term, earning 714 votes.
Housing Authority: Running for reelection for a five-year term was Gordon L. Thompson Jr. of 119 Western Ave. He was elected, earning 719 votes.
Planning Board: Winning two five-year terms were Simone A. Early of 113 Apple St., who won earning 627 votes, and Peter C. Levasseur of 6 Water St., who won picking up 644 votes.
In addition, those seeking and winning two one-year unexpired terms were Judson A. Lane of 21 Lanes Road and also Jay E. Tetzloff of 98 Western Ave.
They both won the seats, with Lane earning 677 votes and Tetzloff picking up 621 votes.
Number of voters questioned
Resident Dawn Burnham said while as many as 1,600 voters might show up during a presidential election, it surprises her that only a few hundred show up for the town’s election.
“The sense of the town has changed a lot,” she said. “I think we need to send a message to the (town) administration and the School Committee that we can’t keep spending. We have to tighten our belts.”
Burnham, who has lived in Essex her entire life, said she finds it hard to understand the argument about more money being needed for the regional school district when during the past 10 years, enrollment from Essex had declined by 300 students but that nine additional school staff members have been added.
Burnham has served as Election Warden for two decades, was a member of the Conservation Commission and also served on the Essex Board of Registrars for 25 years.
“The spending needs to be reined in” said Burnham. “I don’t understand why people won’t vote on issues that affect their pocketbook and their lifestyle.”
Essex resident Wesley Burnham said he planned to vote for the Essex Tech school override but not the override request for the MERSD schools.
“It’s time they get their wings clipped a little bit,” he said.
