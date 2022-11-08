Voters went to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots for Cape Ann’s state lawmakers and the incumbents appeared well ahead in unofficial results for three of the four communities in the region.
Rockport's unofficial results were not available as of 11 p.m.
Incumbent state Senate Minority Leader Bruce E. Tarr faced a concerted challenge from Gloucester Independent Terrence W. Cudney to represent the sprawling Senate 1st Essex and Middlesex District. Tarr did not face a challenger in the Republican primary.
Tarr's district now encompasses 19 communities, and results were not readily available for all of them, but in Gloucester, Tarr won with nearly 77.6% to Cudney's 22.2%, or 9,574 votes for Tarr and 2,740 for Cudney, who also lives in the seaport.
Unofficially, Essex also went big for Tarr, 1,299 votes to Cudney's 424.
Manchester also swung Tarr's way, 1,995 votes to 688.
Fifth Essex House District incumbent state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester, squared off against Ashley Sullivan, the chair of the Republican City Committee, as Ferrante sought an eighth term. She held a commanding lead over Sullivan as of Tuesday night.
In unofficial results, Ferrante picked up 68.5% of the vote in Gloucester, or 8,732 votes, to Sullivan's 31.3% of the vote or 3,990.
Essex, unofficially, also voted for Ferrante over Sullivan, 1,136 to 626.
Manchester also went for Ferrante 2:1 over Sullivan, 1,854 to 914.
Ferrante celebrated the win by Democrats Maura Healey for governor and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll for lieutenant governor at the Fairmont Copley Plaza in Boston.
"It's amazing isn't it," Ferrante said in a phone interview. "I'm in Boston and the atmosphere is congratulatory and celebratory that the largest glass ceiling has been shattered not once but twice," she said about Healey's and Driscoll's victory.
About her own apparent victory, Ferrante said, "So, I'd like to say that I came before my constituents and the residents of Cape Ann and I put forward my job performance and I'm proud of the reaction to work I've done." She added, "Tomorrow the work continues."
In September, Ferrante fended off a challenge from the chair of the Rockport Democratic Town Committee, D. Nathaniel Mulcahy. The new Fifth Essex serves Gloucester, Rockport, Essex and Manchester-by-the-Sea.
Both Ferrante, the vice chair of the powerful House Committee on Ways and Means, and Tarr are Gloucester natives, went to Gloucester schools, and have deep ties in America's Oldest Seaport. They are both attorneys by profession.
And both have been held up as examples of bipartisanship on Beacon Hill.
Ferrante worked as a legislative aide for Tarr before she went to Suffolk University Law School and became an attorney. In 2008, she challenged and won against then 14-year incumbent state Rep. Tony Verga in the Democratic primary, and has even won the endorsement of Mayor Greg Verga, Tony Verga’s son.
Ferrante was a double major in economics and international relations at Tufts University, and in addition to her law degree at Suffolk, earned a Master in Public Administration from Harvard Kennedy School of Government.
Earlier this year, Sullivan fell just shy of getting enough signatures to appear on the state Republican primary ballot, but emerged with enough write-in votes in the primary to get her name on the general election ballot. Sullivan is a mother of four who owns with her husband a small business on Harbor Loop focused on marine electronics, navigation and security for recreational and commercial fishing vessels.
Tarr is a 1982 graduate of Gloucester High, and a graduate of Suffolk University School of Management and Suffolk University Law School. He served as a state representative from 1991 to 1995 and since 1995 has served in the state Senate.
Tarr, 58, who has been Senate minority leader since 2011, was the principal author of the state’s stem cell research law, which allowed this kind of research to be conducted in the Bay State. Tarr helped get the Annisquam River dredged and keep Addison Gilbert Hospital open. He serves as chair of the Great Marsh Revitalization Task Force, the Merrimack River Beach Alliance, Chebacco Lake Task Force and Northeast Coastal Coalition.
Cudney, 34, comes from Boulder, Colorado, and has lived in Gloucester for nearly four years. He has a bachelor’s degree in international studies from Dickinson College, and previously interned for a senator in Washington, D.C. He has led three software product teams for tech startups. Last year, he worked as a driver and server at Jalapenos Mexican Restaurant after being laid off from a tech startup, according to a video on his website.
He has advocated for universal health care, the need to move more quickly to combat climate change and considers himself a “pro-union, pro-worker candidate.”
The Massachusetts Senate 1st Essex and Middlesex district covers Gloucester, Boxford, Essex, Georgetown, Groveland, Hamilton, Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Middleton, Newbury, Newburyport, a portion of North Andover, North Reading, Rockport, Rowley, Salisbury, Topsfield, Wenham, and West Newbury.