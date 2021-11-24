Terence Cudney has been cultivating a passion for politics since he saw the second tower go down in his eighth-grade history classroom in Colorado on Sept. 11, 2001.
As that passion for politics continues to grow, the local restaurant worker and former entrepreneur has decided to challenge 17-year state Sen. Bruce Tarr, a Gloucester Republican, in next year’s elections for a chance to serve the community.
Cudney, 33, announced his candidacy for Massachusetts Senate in the 1st Essex and Middlesex District last week as he strives to bring youth and progressive change to the office. He describes himself as an independent and is not affiliated with any political party.
“I’m so excited to officially throw my hat into the race for Massachusetts Senate to inject some fresh leadership and real creativity into our state government,” Cudney told the Times on Tuesday. “There are real opportunities to make Essex County a more prosperous place for everyone that can weather the challenges of climate change and get through this pandemic, and I can’t wait to bring that message to the working people of the North Shore.”
Cudney most recently worked at Jalapenos Mexican Restaurant in downtown Gloucester and has led three software product teams to build innovative solutions that helped startups raise over $18 million since 2013.
He believes that his work in software, time spent interning in Washington, D.C., for nonprofits and one senator, and tenure in customer service demonstrates a deep-seated desire to help people and an innovative spirit for problem solving.
Cudney graduated magna cum laude from Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, with an undergraduate degree in international studies and has two years worth of graduate study in linguistics at Boston University. He lives in Gloucester with his girlfriend Sara, where they love to walk along the boardwalk on warm days or help cook great food with family and friends during the winter.
Tarr’s term expires in January 2023; the general election is in November 2022. While Tarr has not officially declared his candidacy, “I’m focused on the job at hand, but I absolutely plan to run and continue to represent the people of the district,” the Senate minority leader said.
More about Cudney’s campaign and platform may be found at cudney4ma.com.