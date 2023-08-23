The candidates’ nomination papers have been certified and the result is Gloucester voters will be heading to the polls on Sept. 19 for a Preliminary Election for mayor, and city councilors in Wards 2 and 3.
The results of the runoff will set the table for the Municipal Election for all offices scheduled for Nov. 7.
Overall, the fall will be a busy election season in the city as just one race, for Ward 5 city councilor, is uncontested. Terms for all municipal offices are for two years.
Incumbent Sean Nolan, the City Council vice president, is seeking another two-year term for Ward 5, which includes the Magnolia neighborhood.
In the Preliminary Election in the mayoral race, incumbent Greg Verga, a former member of the School Committee and City Council, is being challenged in his bid for a second term by first-term Ward 2 Councilor Tracy O’Neil, former city Health Director Mary Ellen Rose, and resident Francisco A. Sclafani, who has run for mayor in the past.
Because of redistricting two years ago, O’Neil’s Friend Street neighborhood was moved from Ward 2 to Ward 1, Precinct 2, for this upcoming Municipal Election. That means she could not run again for the seat she won by a mere two votes in 2021 against former Ward 2 Councilor Barrett S. “Barry” Pett.
Pett’s name is back on the ballot for the preliminary election in a four-way race for Ward 2 councilor along with Summit Street resident Dylan C. Benson, Main Street resident Donald W. Tgettis and Perkins Street resident Daniel J. Epstein.
The race for Ward 3 councilor will also require a run-off with three names on the ballot: Washington Street resident Joseph R. Orlando, Washington Square resident Jason Michael Hakes and Hawthorne Road resident Marjorie J. Grace.
Incumbent Ward 3 Councilor Francesco “Frank” Margiotta has moved out of Ward 3 to Ward 4 and the Goose Cove resident is seeking a Ward 4 seat against Emerald Street resident Mary Pat DeRosa on the November ballot.
In the November election, in addition to contested races for mayor and councilors for Wards 2, 3 and 4, voters will be asked to decide races for at-large city councilor, School Committee and Ward 1.
Vying for one of four available at-large councilor seats are (in alphabetical order, last name): Valerie Gilman, the incumbent Ward 4 councilor and council president; incumbents Tony Gross, Jason Grow and James William “Jamie” O’Hara Jr.; Christopher O. Sicuranza, an aide to then Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken; and incumbent Jeffrey T. Worthley.
Also on the November ballot for six open School Committee seats are incumbents Kathleen Clancy, William W. Melvin Jr., Keith Alan Mineo, Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince and Laura B. Wiessen, as well as East Main Street resident Jeremy Marc McKeen and Montvale Avenue resident Richard John Roberts Jr.
In Ward 1, incumbent Scott Memhard is facing a challenge from Mount Pleasant Avenue resident Mary Ann Boucher.
Deadline to register to vote or to make changes to your voter registration for the Sept. 19 Preliminary Election is Friday, Sept. 8.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.