MANCHESTER — The town's annual election is Tuesday, May 16, and polls for all registered resident voters will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Memorial Elementary School, 43 Lincoln St.
Select Board incumbents Ann W. Harrison of 13 Tucks Point Road and John Round of 3 Greenbrier Road are being challenged by newcomer Karen Bennett of 28 Lincoln St. for two open three-year terms.
Competing for two, three-year Planning Board seats are incumbent Christopher Olney of 10 Old Neck Road, Martin Edward Flood of 31 Hickory Hill Road, Donna L. Furse of 8 Blossom Lane, and Susan Hanson-Philbrick of 17 Loading Place Road.
Hanson-Philbrick was appointed to the board last fall by Select Board members, filling the seat previously held by former Planning Board member Gary Gilbert.
Running unopposed for a three-year term on the School Committee is John Binieris, of 21 Bennett St.
Incumbent Alan Wilson, of 5 Spy Rock Hill, seeks another one-year run as town moderator.
Elizabeth A. Heisey of 48 Pleasant St. seeks the available five-year seat on the Housing Authority.
Library Trustee David K. Lumsden of 18 Woodcrest Road is seeking reelection.