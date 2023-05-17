MANCHESTER — Town voters on Tuesday decided to go with experience in the race for Select Board, reelecting incumbents Ann W. Harrison and John Round over challenger Karen Bennett.
In the race for two three-year seats on the board, Harrison picked up 864 votes and Round won 788 votes, compared to Bennett who earned 508 votes, according to the unofficial election results posted on the town’s website – www.manchester.ma.us.
In the ballot's other contested race, voters again chose experience, electing for three-year terms incumbent Christopher Olney and member Susan Hanson-Philbrick for the first time. Hanson-Philbrick was appointed to the board last fall by Select Board members, filling the seat previously held by former Planning Board member Gary Gilbert.
Olney earned 838 votes and Hanson Philbrick won 863 votes.
Challenger Donna L. Furse picked up 465 votes and challenger Martin Edward Flood won 348 votes.
Winning an uncontested three-year term on the School Committee is candidate John Binieris with 939 votes.
Town Moderator Alan Wilson, who was unopposed, won reelection for a one-year term, picking up 1,139 votes.
Also unopposed, Elizabeth A. Heisey will serve a five-year term on the Housing Authority, having earned 1,093 votes.
Finally, incumbent David K. Lumsden will return as a Library Trustee for another three years, having picked up 1,089 votes.
By the early Tuesday afternoon, turnout was light but even.
Town Warden Kathy Ryan manned a table in the gymnasium at Memorial Elementary School, 43 Lincoln St. — the polling site for the election. .
“It’s been steady,” said Ryan, describing the turnout. “We usually get a fair number of people (voting) at this time to pick up kids (from the school).”
Outside, several campaign workers held signs, including Kevin Prentice, who was holding a sign for Select Board challenger Karen Bennett.
“I think this one’s an important one,” said Prentice, pointing to the issues of the economy and development as reasons he was keeping an eye on two races in particular — the run for Select Board and the Planning Board race.
Planning Board challenger Donna Furse was holding a sign near the entrance to the school, alongside a group of campaign workers.
“I think it’s all about smart and responsible government in this town,” said Furse.
Across the street, Select Board incumbent Ann Harrison was also holding a campaign sign. She said by noon more than 500 voters had cast ballots.
“I think that’s pretty good,” Harrison said.
“Lots of people are waving,” she said of the vehicles driving past the group, some honking horns. “That’s nice.”
Incumbent Planning Board member Christopher Olney was also part of the group holding signs. He characterized the election as “contentious.”
“It’s going to have an important impact on the town for a while,” said Olney.
According to the town’s website, of the 4,351 registered voters in Manchester, 1,331 cast ballots – representing a turnout of 31%.
